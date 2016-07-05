IonMonkey: Evil on your behalf

Nicolas B. Pierron

No responses yet

“Programmers waste enormous amounts of time thinking about, or worrying about, the speed of noncritical parts of their programs, and these attempts at efficiency actually have a strong negative impact when debugging and maintenance are considered.”
This quote is not as well known as the end of it, often shortened to “premature optimization is the root of all evil”. It highlights why you should prefer code which is more maintainable, as long as the performance of it does not impact the user.
 

Maintainable code is a matter of taste. For example, we often teach students to dislike “goto” in C, but the best error handling code I have seen (in C) comes from the Linux kernel, and is using “goto”’s. Maintainable code in JavaScript is also a matter of taste. Some might prefer using ES6 features, while others might prefer functional programing approach with lambdas or even using some framework.

In most cases, we add more abstractions, we add more memory, and more code, thus giving even more reasons for the code to be slower. Today, I will introduce two optimizations that made it into IonMonkey, which are known as Scalar Replacement and Branch Pruning.
 

Scalar Replacement

 
The goal of Scalar Replacement is to reduce the amount of memory needed to represent objects in memory, by replacing object properties with local variables.  Then, when all objects properties are replaced, we can remove the object and avoid its memory overhead (i-e allocation, accesses, and GCs).
 
For example, in the following code, we have a few functions for manipulating complex numbers as a tuple of a real and an imaginary part.  When compiling the norm_multiply function, the Inlining phase will bake the code of complex and norm functions inside the norm_multiply function.

function complex(r, i) {
    return { r: r, i: i };
}
function norm(c) {
    return Math.sqrt(c.r * c.r + c.i * c.i);
}
function norm_multiply(a, b) {
    var mul = complex(a.r * b.r - a.i * b.i, a.r * b.i + a.i * b.r);
    return norm(mul);
}
Thus, Scalar Replacement handles the object coming from the complex function, and replaces it by two local variables.  The object is no longer needed and IonMonkey effectively runs the following code:

function norm_multiply(a, b) {
    var mul_r = a.r * b.r - a.i * b.i;
    var mul_i = a.r * b.i + a.i * b.r;
    return Math.sqrt(mul_r * mul_r + mul_i * mul_i);
}
This optimization works by looking at one object, then determining if the object never escapes (detailed below), that all properties are known, and that it is not mixed with other objects.
 
Once all these predicates are validated, this optimization emulates the content of the memory of the object while traversing the control flow graph of the program, thereby replacing all property accesses with reads of local variables.
 
Once all property accesses are removed, the allocated object is used only by a few recover instructions that are capturing the object state at across the control flow graph. Each object state is an instruction that serves no purpose during the execution, but uses the Recover Instructions mechanism to set the content of the properties on the deoptimization path (bailout) to Baseline compiled code. At the end, the Sink / Dead Code Elimination phases convert the object allocation into a recovered instruction, as it is only used by the object state instructions.
 

Escape Analysis

 
One of the biggest limitation of Scalar Replacement is that it is limited to objects that do not escape.
 
We have multiple ways for an object to escape:
  • a function call. 
    
escape({ bar: 1, baz: 2 });
  •  a returned value. 
    
function next() {
    return { done: false, value: 0};
}
  • an escaped object property. 
    
escaped_obj = { property: obj };
escape(escaped_obj);
The problem of an escaped object is that we have no idea how the object would be manipulated, thus we cannot safely replace the properties of the object with local variables.
 
The good news is that we already have an optimization phase, called Inlining, that already takes care of inserting the code of smaller functions into the body of their calling functions, as long as they are frequently used.
 
Inlining has some limitations, such as the size and hotness of the function. For example, it might be possible for scalar replacement to never trigger if the object escapes in an unused branch, such as in exception handling or logging code.
 
function doSomething(obj) {
    if (theHighlyUnlikelyHappened())
        throw new Error("aaaaaaahhh!!", obj);
}
Fortunately, this kind of problem is addressed by the Branch Pruning optimization described in the next section.
 

Mixing Objects from Multiple Allocation Sites

 
One other limitation of Scalar Replacement is that we have to be able to identify a single allocation that dominates (i-e in the same block or in any enclosing block) the rest of its uses.  For example, the following code causes problem because at the end of the then-block, we do not know which branch the allocated object comes from.
 
function dummy() {
    var obj = { done: false }; // (a)
    if (len == max)
        obj = { done: true }; // (b)
    if (obj.done) // obj comes from either (a) or (b)
        console.log("We are done! \o/");
}
This issue also appears in the case of a returned object.  When a function is inlined, all the return statements are funneled into a return block.  Thus, Scalar Replacement is not capable of mixing multiple objects allocations.  This problem occurs in the next function of iterators:
 
function next() {
    if (this.idx < this.len)
        return { value: this.getValue(idx), done: false };
    return { done: true };
}
As long as all properties are known, these can be transformed quite easily, by creating a single object allocation ahead of the condition and mutating the object, while returning the same object from all paths.
 
function next() {
    var obj = { value: undefined, done: false };
    if (this.idx < this.len) {
        obj.value = this.getValue(idx);
        return obj;
    }
    obj.done = true;
    return obj;
}
This problem actually occurred in the self-hosted code of the Array iterator‘s next() function, used by for-of.  At first we rewrote it as shown in the example above, but to properly handle the security model of SpiderMonkey, this trick was not enough. The security model requires an extra branch which adds a new return statement with a different object, which cannot be merged above. Fortunately, this issue goes away with Branch Pruning, as we will see below.
 

Known Properties

 
Another limitation of Scalar Replacement is the requirement to identify property accesses at compile time. This implies that one cannot expect to have a working Scalar Replacement for a loop iterating over the properties of an object, or the indexes of an array.
 
function norm1(vec) {
    var sum = 0;
    for (var i = 0; i < vec.length; i++)
        sum += vec[i];
    return sum;
}
This is one case where a Loop Unrolling optimization might be useful in the future.
 

Lambdas

 
Lambdas are one of the cases where Scalar Replacement makes a lot of sense, especially in SpiderMonkey where the scope chain uses objects as the underlying representation.
 
Each time you execute code that gives a lambda literal as an argument, a new function is created.  This new function holds a pointer to its function environment, which itself holds a pointer to the scope chain of the enclosing function.
 
In cases where none of the lambdas within a function escape, we can use scalar replacement to optimize scope chain accesses within the inlined code of the lambdas.
 
For example, in the following code, the Inlining will add the code for the forEach function, and the code of the lambda given as argument to the forEach function, into the caller. Then Scalar Replacement will detect that the lambda does not escape, since forEach and the lambda are inlined, and it will replace the scope chain holding the captured sum variable with a local variable.
 
function norm1(vec) {
    var sum = 0;
    vec.forEach((x) => { sum += x; });
    return sum;
}
At the same time, the scope chain allocation as well as the new function allocation holding it will be moved to the bailout path.  Thus, we will no longer do any allocation to execute this function.  In this case, Scalar Replacement makes this forEach call as fast as the C-like for loop equivalent.
 
Scalar Replacement has a lot of pitfalls, but when all the conditions are met, it can remove tons of allocations while allowing JavaScript developers to use higher levels of abstraction.
 
As soon as we make generic functions, it becomes quite hard to avoid these pitfalls. Just the fact that the code is present, even if it is never executed, causes these pitfalls to appear.
 

Branch Pruning

 
The goal of Branch Pruning is to remove unused branches. This is similar to the badly named Profiler Guided Optimization (PGO) phase that we have in static compilers, except that instead of only moving infrequently used branches out of the main code path, we remove them entirely from IonMonkey’s generated code.
 
To do so, we instrument SpiderMonkey to count the number of time each block of code gets executed. Then, when compiling the code, we check based on hand-crafted heuristics whether a block of code should be removed or not. The heuristics select branches that have never been executed, are too complex (i-e store values in memory, make calls, have a large number of instructions) and have predecessors with a large numbers of executions. If a block should be removed, then we replace the branch with a bailout that will fall back to the Baseline compiled code to resume the execution.
 
This optimization alone does not bring much performance improvement. At best, it can speed up the compiler by removing a chunk of the workload, and help the instruction cache of the CPU by removing instructions from the pipeline.
 
However, Branch Pruning helps the other phases of IonMonkey. By removing unused branches, we improve other optimizations such as Scalar Replacement, Loop Invariant Code Motion, etc.
 
Thus code that has to handle unlikely error cases, such as in the following, can be modified by Branch Pruning to remove the block that has never executed yet.
 
function doSomething(obj) {
    if (theHighlyUnlikelyHappened())
        throw new Error("aaaaaaahhh!!", obj);
}
In this example, IonMonkey will convert the then-block into a path which no longer merges back in the control flow graph, and instead does a bailout to Baseline. In JavaScript terms, this would be similar to doing a yield while we are in IonMonkey’s compiled code and resuming the execution in Baseline’s compiled code. Baseline’s compiled code still has the instruction for running the exception handling code.
 
// IonMonkey's compiled code
function doSomething(obj) {
    if (theHighlyUnlikelyHappened())
        bailout; // yield and resume in Baseline compiled code.
}

Frameworks

 
In today’s usage of JavaScript, a single page uses multiple frameworks. These frameworks are likely made to handle more than one use case. As a user of these frameworks, you are probably only using a few, either by convention or by habit.
 
The promise of Branch Pruning is that all the branches of code that you are not using at all will be removed. Thus unused branches would not prevent optimizations.
 
For example, as mentioned in the Scalar Replacement optimization, the Array iterator’s next() function has an extra branch to support the security model of SpiderMonkey.  This adds an extra branch that is unlikely to be used by most websites, thus Branch Pruning is able to remove this branch and replace it with a bailout.
 
As this branch is replaced by a bailout, this waives the limitation preventing Scalar Replacement.  Thus, the fact that Branch Pruning removes code enables Scalar Replacement to reduce the memory allocations, and also optimize the execution of for-of loops.
 
The following histogram represents the relative speed of the for-of micro-benchmark compared against the same for loop written in C-style.  In addition, we compare with the improvements provided by Scalar Replacement (SR), Branch Pruning (BP), and with both enabled (SR+BP).  This highlights that these two optimizations are better than the sum of their individual contributions.  These optimizations are dividing the time taken by for-of loops by a factor of 2.5x.
 
 

Future Work

 
Scalar Replacement and Branch Pruning, when combined, are able to remove a lot of code and allocations, and are able to improve the speed of frameworks such as ES6 for-of loops (only a factor of 2.8x behind a C-like for loop). To make for-of loops as fast as C-like for loops, we would need to remove the bounds checks on the array element indexes, as well as add support for already allocated objects to Scalar Replacement.
 
Branch Pruning heuristics are too conservative today, meaning that we will not attempt to remove branches unless we are confident that the branch is not going to be used. This problem comes from the fact that bailouts are costly. Hopefully, this will be addressed in the future in a project with the code name ThreeHeadedMonkey.
 
Thanks to the blog post reviewers, with special thanks to Steve Fink, and to all the SpiderMonkey team for helping with the Scalar Replacement and Branch Pruning implementations.

The state of SIMD.js performance in Firefox

Benjamin Bouvier

No responses yet

SIMD.js is a new API for performing SIMD (Single Instruction Multiple Data) computations in JavaScript which is being developed by Google, Intel, Mozilla, and others. For example, it defines a new Float32x4 type which represents 4 float32 values packed up together. The API contains functions which operate in parallel on each value, including all basic arithmetic operations, and operations to rearrange, load, and store such values. For a more complete introduction to SIMD.js, see Dan Gohman’s recent blog post about SIMD.js.

SIMD operations map closely to processor instructions, so they can be made very efficient on modern processors. In theory this means that a SIMD program using float32x4 instead of float32 may be up to four times faster than a non-SIMD program. In practice there is some overhead when using SIMD instructions — this is due to inserting and extracting values into / from a vector, shuffles, and programs sometimes need to be reorganized in order to have multiple values to operate on at the same time. Also note that only the parts of a program which will use float32x4 instead of float32 will benefit from the speedup, and other computations not using float32x4 obviously won’t get the speedup.

SIMD in OdinMonkey (asm.js)

Firefox Nightly began shipping SIMD.js support by adding it for asm.js code. Initially this covered the two SIMD types int32x4 and float32x4 as these are commonly used in SIMD compute kernels and are well supported across different architectures.

Implementing the SIMD operations for these two types in asm.js on a single platform (x86) allowed us to see that the performance of applications cross-compiled from C++ by Emscripten and using these intrinsics was close to native performance. Moreover, it gave us a platform to quickly iterate on the API, and allowed us to find numerous corner cases and gaps in the API, such as particular value inputs to some operations and architecture specific issues.

This work also paved the way for optimization in the general case (that is, not specific to asm.js) as the asm.js compiler and IonMonkey share a lot of the backend code which takes care of generating the assembly sequences which map to the SIMD instrinsics. It also made unit testing way simpler, as each operation can be tested separately in a consistent fashion.

Demos of SIMD code complying to the asm.js type system rules can be found on Intel’s demo site. You can even test it at home if you have a Nightly build of Firefox!

We’ve extracted the SIMD kernel code from the Mandelbrot demo, taken above, to be able to benchmark it. Here is a graphic that shows performance difference between the official SIMD.js polyfill (which mostly uses Typed Arrays) and the performance in OdinMonkey (asm.js). Note that the Y axis is in milliseconds, so the lower, the better.

SIMD Mandelbrot Kernel

SIMD in IonMonkey

As most of the work on implementing SIMD in asm.js was complete the next step was obviously to make it efficient in “regular” JavaScript, that is, non-asm.js.

The main difference between OdinMonkey (asm.js) and IonMonkey (“regular” JavaScript) is that IonMonkey has to cohabit with the Baseline compiler and the Interpreter. Thus it has to avoid object allocations while executing SIMD instructions and while boxing the SIMD values when calling back or returning to Baseline or the Interpreter, which expect objects.

The Base

Before running the code produced by IonMonkey, we first have to execute code produced by the baseline compiler. Baseline is mostly composed of inline caches, and at the moment it does not attempt any optimizations on SIMD objects. On the other hand, the inline caches do record which functions are being executed. The functions recorded by Baseline are then inlined by IonMonkey to generate SIMD instructions.

One of the challenges we had to face when implementing SIMD in Ion was that our register allocator, which is the algorithm choosing where values should live (e.g. in a register or on the stack) in JIT code, didn’t know about registers with widths larger than 64 bits — the size of a double floating-point value. Also, SIMD instructions have expectations on stack alignment, so we needed to adjust most trampolines code sections of the engine to have them respect the stack requirements.

With these changes completed, Ion could successfully execute SIMD code. However, compared to Odin, the performance was still quite slow. Odin uses the same backend code as Ion, so it serves as a rough theoretical lower-bound for Ion. Here is a graph comparing performance between the polyfill, Ionmonkey at this point, and OdinMonkey.

SIMD Mandelbrot - polyfill vs ion vs asmjs

Recover instructions & Global Value Numbering

The reason why SIMD instructions were not extremely fast is ultimately because JavaScript has dynamic types. We use Baseline whenever we don’t know anything about what the types will be, or when we think we know something but then find out that we were wrong. When the latter case happens, we have to bail out of the code that Ion produced under the now-wrong assumption, and start back over again in Baseline. This means we need to have support for capturing values from Ion execution and packaging them up to work in Baseline code. Any fallible instruction contains an implicit path back to resume the execution in Baseline. Baseline primarily operates on boxed objects, so that it can be independent of the actual dynamic types. Consequently, when Ion bails out into Baseline, it must box up any live SIMD values into objects.

Fortunately for us, this was addressed by the addition of Recover Instructions last June. Recover Instructions are used to move any instruction unused by IonMonkey to the implicit paths to Baseline. In this case, it means that we can box the SIMD values only on the fallible (extremely cold) paths, preventing lot of allocations in other code paths.

Combined with Global Value Numbering — an algorithm which can find redundant code and simplify operations sequences — we can remove any sequences where one SIMD instruction result is boxed and the next instruction unboxes it. Once again, this optimization prevents SIMD object allocations by removing uses of the boxed values.

Here is the same Mandelbrot benchmark (without the slow polyfill version, so that we can better compare Ion and Odin). The new Ion bar represents the state of performance in Ion after the two previously mentioned optimizations.

SIMD Mandelbrot kernel - Ion optimized vs AsmJS

Eager Unboxing

In fact the above solution applies to any known objects/array, with the help of Escape Analysis and Scalar Replacement but it is not perfect, and it might still be slower compared to the asm.js version of the same benchmark.

The problem with any object is that the allocation-site of any object is observable. Thus we can detect whether an object is the same that the one we’ve used before, or if it was duplicated. The strict equality / difference operators (=== and !==) can distinguish between two objects pointers. Thus if you call a black-box function named “id” which returns a similar object, you can determine if the object is the same as the input of the function or a different one.


// Returns the initial object if it has some properties
// or a new one otherwise.
function id (x) {
  if (Object.getOwnPropertyNames(x).length)
    return x;
  return {};
}
var o1 = {};
console.log(o1 === id(o1)); // false, different objects
var o2 = {js_is_awesome: true};
console.log(o2 === id(o2)); // true, same object

Fortunately, the specification intends that SIMD values are implemented as first class-citizen values, not as objects. This means that an object is defined by its content and not by its container. Thus, an optimizing compiler such as IonMonkey can eagerly unbox the content of the value and box the content before it exits. As a matter of fact, the last object allocations caused by boxing are removed by eagerly unboxing any potential SIMD values, and boxing them as late as possible.

Here is the current state of performance. Ion (final) contains all optimizations, including the one described in this paragraph. Ion’s execution time of this benchmark is in the ballpark of twice the time spent in asm.js execution, which is really nice.

SIMD Mandelbrot kernel - Ion (final) vs AsmJS

Future work

All the SIMD optimization work, be it in asm.js or in “regular” JS, has been done only for the x86 and x64 platforms, as a proof-of-concept. It is already available in Nightly builds of Firefox. That work needs to be extended to other platforms, in particular ARM, so that the phones running under Firefox OS benefit from fast SIMD.

If you look closely at the specification, you’ll see that there are more types than the two mentioned earlier: float64x2 (two double floating-point values packed), int16x8 (eight integers of 16 bits) and int8x16 (sixteen integers of 8 bits). Future work will include mapping these new types and their operations to assembly instructions as well, in Odin and Ion.

Currently, our SIMD values are represented by objects in the interpreter, even though the specification expects them to be instances of value types. In particular, they should have value identity, which means that two SIMD values are the same if, and only if, their components are the same, pairwise. This isn’t true as of today in our implementation, as SIMD values are represented by objects and thus have object identity in the interpreter. This depends on the value types specification moving forward in TC39 and this specification being implemented in Spidermonkey.

As compiler writers, we’re naturally thinking about auto-vectorization too, where the compiler converts regular scalar code into SIMD code, either by restructuring loops, or by finding concurrency among groups of statements. Implementing SIMD.js support today will actually make it easier for us to start experimenting with auto-vectorization in the future, since all the backend support for SIMD will already be in place.

And lastly, the SIMD.js spec itself is still in development, and we are continuing to work with others on the SIMD.js project to propose SIMD.js to TC-39 for standardization.

This blog post has been co-written by Nicolas B. Pierron (:nbp) and Benjamin Bouvier (:bbouvier). Thanks to the blog post reviewers, to all the SpiderMonkey team who has helped reviewing the SIMD patches and to the contributors who helped implementing features!

The Path to Parallel JavaScript

Dave Herman

No responses yet

Between the coming release of ES6 and unrelenting competition for JIT performance, these are exciting times for JavaScript. But an area where JS still lags is parallelism—exploiting hardware acceleration by running multiple computations simultaneously. I’d like to present some experiments we’ve been doing in SpiderMonkey with a low-level, evolutionary approach to extending JavaScript with more flexible and powerful primitives for parallelism.

I should be clear that I’m not talking about concurrency, which is about writing programs that respond to simultaneous events. JavaScript’s asynchronous concurrency model is popular and successful, and with promises, ES6 generators, and the upcoming async/await syntax, it’s getting better all the time.

State of the Parallel Union

What I am talking about is unlocking the power lurking inside our devices: GPUs, SIMD instructions, and multiple processor cores. With the emerging WebGL 2.0 and SIMD standards, the Web is making significant progress on the first two. And Web Workers go some part of the way towards enabling multicore parallelism.

But workers are, by design, strongly isolated: they can only communicate via postMessage. And for good reason! JavaScript’s “run-to-completion” programming model is a central part of the programming experience: when your code runs in an event handler, the functions and methods that you call are the only code you have to worry about changing your app state. Nevertheless, this comes at a cost: when multiple threads want to coordinate, they repeatedly have to copy any data they need to communicate between each other. The ability to transfer binary buffers helps cut down on some of these copying costs, but for many apps this still just can’t compete with the ability for multiple threads to write simultaneously into different parts of shared state. Even setting aside the costs of data transfer, message-passing itself has nontrivial latency. It’s hard to compete with dedicated hardware instructions that allow threads to communicate directly through shared state.

So where should we go from here? A radical option would be to bite the bullet and do what Nashorn has done: turn JavaScript into a fully multi-threaded data model and call it a day. In Nashorn, nothing stops you from running multiple Java threads on a shared JavaScript environment. Unless your host Java program is careful to synchronize your scripts, your JavaScript apps lose all the guarantees of run-to-completion. Frankly, I can’t imagine considering such a step right now. Even setting aside the massive standardization and implementation work required, it’s a huge ecosystem risk: every app, every library, every data structure ever written to date threatens to be subverted by imperfect (or malicious) uses of threads.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mozilla Research and Intel Labs have done some experiments over the years with deterministic parallelism APIs (sometimes referred to as River Trail or PJS). The goal of these experiments was to find high-level abstractions that could enable parallel speedups without any of the pitfalls of threads. This is a difficult approach, because it’s hard to find high-level models that are general enough to suit a wide variety of parallel programs. And at least for the moment, PJS faces a difficult adoption challenge: JS engine implementors are reluctant to commit to a large implementation effort without more developer feedback, but developers can’t really put PJS through the paces without a good polyfill to try it out in real production apps.

An Extensible Web Approach to Parallel JS

In 2012, I co-signed the Extensible Web Manifesto, which urged browser vendors and standards bodies to prioritize basic, low-level, orthogonal primitives over high-level APIs. A key insight of the Extensible Web is that growing the platform incrementally actually enables faster progress because it allows Web developers to iterate quickly—faster than browser vendors and standards bodies can—on building better abstractions and APIs on top of the standardized primitives.

Turning back to parallelism, just such a low-level API has been in the air for a while. A couple years ago, Filip Pizlo and Ryosuke Niwa of Apple’s WebKit team discussed the possibility of a variation on ArrayBuffer that could be shared between workers. Around the same time Thibault Imbert floated the same idea on his blog (perhaps inspired by similar functionality in Flash). At last year’s JSConf, Nick Bray of Google’s PNaCl team demo’ed a working prototype of shared buffers in Chrome.

Now, there’s no question such an API is low-level. Unlike PJS, a SharedArrayBuffer type with built-ins for locking would introduce new forms of blocking to workers, as well as the possibility that some objects could be subject to data races. But unlike Nashorn, this is only true for objects that opt in to using shared memory as a backing store—if you create an object without using a shared buffer, you know for sure that it can never race. And workers do not automatically share memory; they have to coordinate up front to share an array buffer. As long as your top level worker code never accepts and uses a shared buffer, you are assured of the same amount of isolation between workers as ever.

Another sensible restriction, at least at this point, is to limit access to shared buffers to workers. Eventually, sharing buffers with the main thread, ideally in controlled ways, would be a logical extension. Exposing shared buffers to the main thread would increase power and allow us to connect parallel computations directly to Web APIs like <canvas>. At the same time, the main thread has implementation challenges and could carry risks for the JS programming experience. It’s an important area to explore but it needs careful investigation.

So this approach is more conservative than full threading, and yet it should be more than enough to satisfy a large number of use cases—from number-crunching to graphics processing to video decoding—and with a much smaller implementation cost on engines than more ambitious solutions like PJS or threads. This would significantly move the needle on what JavaScript applications can do with workers, as well as open new opportunities for compiling threaded languages to the Web.

And crucially, developers would be able to start building higher-level abstractions. As one example, I’ve sketched out API ideas for region-slicing, data-race-free sharing of portions of a single binary buffer, and this could easily be polyfilled with SharedArrayBuffer. Similarly, multi-dimensional parallel array traversals, similar to PJS, could be polyfilled in plain JavaScript, instead of being blocked on standardization. Each of these APIs has pros and cons, including different use cases and performance trade-offs. And the Extensible Web approach lets us experiment with and settle on these and other high-level abstractions faster than trying to standardize them directly.

Moreover, by providing high-performance primitives, different domain-specific abstractions can determine for themselves how to enforce their guarantees. Consider region-slicing, for example: the design represents regions as objects and shares them with workers via message-passing. For some cases, the hits of creating wrapper objects and passing messages would be negligible; others—say, a column-major multidimensional array—might require allocating and communicating so many region slices as to dominate any parallelism gains. Providing the low-level primitives empowers library authors to determine for themselves how to achieve their desired guarantees and what use cases to enable.

Next Steps

We’ve begun experimenting with a SharedArrayBuffer API in SpiderMonkey. Lars Hansen is drafting a spec of the API we’re experimenting with, and we’ve provided a prototype implementation in Firefox Nightly builds. Our hope is that this will allow people to play with the API and give us feedback.

While there seems to be a good amount of interest in this direction, it will require more discussion with Web developers and browser implementers alike. With this post we’re hoping to encourage a wider conversation. We’ll be reaching out to solicit more discussion in standards forums, and we’d love to hear from anyone who’s interested in this space.

Slimmer and faster JavaScript strings in Firefox

Jan de Mooij

22 responses

Since Brendan Eich wrote the first SpiderMonkey version in 1995, there have been many, many changes to its internal string representation. New string types like inline strings (more on this below) and ropes were added to save memory and improve performance, but the character representation never changed: string characters were always stored as a sequence of UTF-16 code units. The past two months I’ve been working on changing this. The JS engine can now store Latin1 strings (strings that only use the first 256 Unicode code points) more efficiently: it will use 1 byte per character instead of 2 bytes. This is purely an internal optimization, JS code will behave exactly the same. In this post I will use the term Latin1 for the new 8-bit representation and TwoByte for the 16-bit format.

To measure how much memory this saves, I opened Gmail, waited 15 seconds then opened about:memory and looked at the zones/strings subtree under “Other measurements”:

JS String Memory

For every JS string we allocate a small, fixed-size structure (JSString) on the gc-heap. Short strings can store their characters inline (see the Inline strings section below), longer strings contain a pointer to characters stored on the malloc-heap.

Note that the malloc-heap size was more than halved and the total string memory was reduced by about 4 MB (40%). The difference between 32-bit and 64-bit is pretty small, JSString is 16 bytes on 32-bit and 24 bytes on 64-bit, but on 64-bit it can store more characters inline.

The chart below shows how much of our string memory is used for Latin1 strings vs TwoByte strings on 64-bit:

JS String Encoding

Almost all strings are stored as Latin1. As we will see below, this is also the case for non-Western languages. The graph suggests some longer strings (that use malloc storage) are still stored as TwoByte. Some of these strings are really TwoByte and there’s not much we can do there, but a lot of them could be stored as Latin1. There are follow-up bugs on file to use Latin1 strings in more cases.

Why not use UTF8?

At this point you may ask: wait, it’s 2014, why use Latin1 and not UTF8? It’s a good question and I did consider UTF8, but it has a number of disadvantages for us, most importantly:

  • Gecko is huge and it uses TwoByte strings in most places. Converting all of Gecko to use UTF8 strings is a much bigger project and has its own risks. As described below, we currently inflate Latin1 strings to TwoByte Gecko strings and that was also a potential performance risk, but inflating Latin1 is much faster than inflating UTF8.
  • Linear-time indexing: operations like charAt require character indexing to be fast. We discussed solving this by adding a special flag to indicate all characters in the string are ASCII, so that we can still use O(1) indexing in this case. This scheme will only work for ASCII strings, though, so it’s a potential performance risk. An alternative is to have such operations inflate the string from UTF8 to TwoByte, but that’s also not ideal.
  • Converting SpiderMonkey’s own string algorithms to work on UTF8 would require a lot more work. This includes changing the irregexp regular expression engine we imported from V8 a few months ago (it already had code to handle Latin1 strings).

So although UTF8 has advantages, with Latin1 I was able to get significant wins in a much shorter time, without the potential performance risks. Also, with all the refactoring I did we’re now in a much better place to add UTF8 in the future, if Gecko ever decides to switch.

Non-Western languages

So Latin1 strings save memory, but what about non-Western languages with non-Latin1 characters? It turns out that such websites still use a lot of Latin1 strings for property names, DOM strings and other identifiers. Also, Firefox and Firefox OS have a lot of internal JS code that’s exactly the same for each locale.

To verify this, I opened the top 10 most popular Chinese websites, then looked at about:memory. 28% of all strings were TwoByte, this is definitely more than I saw on English language websites, but the majority of strings were still Latin1.

String changes

Each JSString used to have a single word that stored both the length (28 bits) and the flags (4 bits). We really needed these 4 flag bits to encode all our string types, but we also needed a new Latin1 flag, to indicate the characters are stored as Latin1 instead of TwoByte. I fixed this by eliminating the character pointer for inline strings, so that we could store the string length and flags in two separate 32-bit fields. Having 32 flags available meant I could clean up the type encoding and make some type tests a lot faster. This change also allowed us to shrink JSString from 4 words to 3 words on 64-bit (JSString is still 4 words on 32-bit).

After this, I had to convert all places where SpiderMonkey and Gecko work with string characters. In SpiderMonkey itself, I used C++ templates to make most functions work on both character types without code duplication. The deprecated HTML string extensions were rewritten in self-hosted JS, so that they automatically worked with Latin1 strings.

Some operations like eval currently inflate Latin1 to a temporary TwoByte buffer, because the parser still works on TwoByte strings and making it work on Latin1 would be a pretty big change. Fortunately, as far as I know this did not regress performance on any benchmarks or apps/games. The JSON parser, regex parser and almost all string functions can work on Latin1 strings without inflating.

When I started working on this, Terrence mentioned that if we are going to refactor our string code, it’d be good to make all string code work with unstable string characters as well: once we start allocating strings in the GGC nursery (or have compacting GC for strings), we can no longer hold a pointer to string characters across a GC, because the GC can move the characters in memory, leaving us with a dangling pointer. I added new APIs and functions to safely access string characters and pave the way for more string improvements in the future.

After converting all of SpiderMonkey’s string code, I had to make Gecko work with Latin1 JS strings and unstable string characters. Gecko has its own TwoByte string types and in many cases it used to avoid copying the JS characters by using a nsDependentString. This is not compatible with both Latin1 strings and nursery allocated strings, so I ended up copying (and inflating) JS strings when passing them to Gecko to solve both problems. For short strings we can use inline storage to avoid malloc or nsStringBuffer and overall this turned out to be fast enough: although it was about 10% slower on (pretty worst-case) getAttribute micro-benchmarks, none of our DOM benchmarks noticeably regressed as far as I know. For longer strings, the copy is potentially more expensive, but because I used a (refcounted) nsStringBuffer for those, it often avoids copying later on.

Inline strings

SpiderMonkey has two string types that can store their characters inline, instead of on the malloc heap: inline strings (size of a normal JSString) and fat inline strings (a few words bigger than a JSString). The table below shows the number of characters they can store inline (excluding the null terminator):

32-bit Latin1 32-bit TwoByte 64-bit Latin1 64-bit TwoByte
Inline 7 3 15 7
Fat inline 23 11 23 11

So a Latin1 string of length 15 can be stored in an inline string on 64-bit and a fat inline string on 32-bit. Latin1 strings can store more characters inline so, as expected, there are a lot more inline strings now (measured after opening Gmail):

JS String Types

87% of strings can store their characters inline, this used to be 65%. Inline strings are nice for cache locality, save memory and improve performance (malloc and free are relatively slow). Especially on 64-bit, non-fat inline strings are now more common than fat inline strings, because most strings are very short.

These numbers include atoms, a string subtype the engine uses for property names, identifiers and some other strings. Minimized JS code is likely responsible for many short strings/atoms.

Note that SpiderMonkey has other string types (ropes, dependent strings, external strings, extensible strings), but more than 95% of all strings are inline, fat inline or malloc’ed so I decided to focus on those to avoid making the chart more complicated.

Performance

The main goal was saving memory, but Latin1 strings also improved performance on several benchmarks. There was about a 36% win on Sunspider regexp-dna on x86 and x64 on AWFY (the regular expression engine can generate more efficient code for Latin1 strings) and a 48% win on Android.

There were also smaller wins on several other benchmarks, for instance the Kraken JSON tests improved by 11% on x86 and x64. On ARM this was closer to 20%.

Conclusion

Latin1 strings are in Firefox Nightly, will be in Aurora this week and should ship in Firefox 33. This work also paves the way for generational and compacting GC for strings, I’ll hopefully have time to work on that in the coming weeks. Last but not least, I want to thank Luke Wagner, Terrence Cole, Nicholas Nethercote, Boris Zbarsky, Brian Hackett, Jeff Walden and Bobby Holley for many excellent and fast reviews.

IonMonkey: Optimizing Away

Nicolas B. Pierron

1 response

Firefox 32

Firefox uses two just-in-time compilers: Baseline and IonMonkey. When a web page contains some JavaScript code, this code is first executed in the interpreter. Then after running the same code multiple times, we compile the code with Baseline. After hundreds of iterations on the same code, we trigger a compilation with IonMonkey.

Baseline is a method compiler which focuses on optimizing each instruction individually. Each instruction checks for optimized cases based on what was previously observed, and it modifies itself every time a new case is detected.

IonMonkey is a method compiler too, but its goal is to optimize instructions across the entire method, and it can remove instructions which are not needed. IonMonkey is also a greedy optimizer, as it takes the currently observed cases as the only possible options and assumes that nothing will change. For example, if a variable has only ever held numbers, IonMonkey assumes that variable will always be a number. If one of the assumptions fails, we cannot continue execution in IonMonkey. Otherwise we might compute incorrect results, or worse, execute random pieces of code. In fact we must discard the IonMonkey code and resume execution in Baseline.

Bailouts

Resuming execution in Baseline implies that we need to stop IonMonkey execution, list all local and temporary variables, reconstruct a stack frame with the layout expected by Baseline, and jump to Baseline code. This process is called a bailout.

To list all variables, IonMonkey emulates the Baseline stack frame when we generate the control flow graph. On the graph, we annotate every block entry and instructions which are doing side effects, such as calls and stores, with resume points. These resume points are used in a similar way as checkpoints in video games — they’re the location where you will start over if something goes wrong. Each resume point captures the layout of the Baseline stack frame, and is used by the generated code to resume execution of the program if IonMonkey’s code is no longer valid.

Representation of a Snapshot

Each resume point contains a list of MIR (Middle-level Intermediate Representation) Instructions which are listed in the same order as the Baseline’s frame is stored on the stack. These MIR Instructions are listed so that we can track the register/stack allocations of the return value for each captured instruction.

Resume points are used by instructions which might fail. For example, when a call returns an object where it used to always return a Number, or when a math operation/function returns a floating point number where it used to only return integers.

When an instruction that might fail is lowered (converted to a lower intermediate representation), we attach a snapshot to the instruction. The snapshot captures the allocation of every MIR Instruction which is listed in the resume point, at the location of the lowered instruction. We do this for each instruction because a value contained in a register might be evicted to the stack if we no longer need it. Thus, for bailing out we need to track all register allocation changes.

An allocation is either a register, a floating point register, a stack offset in IonMonkey’s frame or a constant which is stored next to the code. All these snapshots and allocations are serialized in order to be used during bailouts.

When an instruction fails, the bailout decodes the snapshot and each allocation. The snapshot is used to reconstruct the Baseline frame that we were supposed to have at the last resume point. Allocations are used to read the value out of IonMonkey’s frame and code, to fill the reconstructed frame. And finally, we replace the IonMonkey frame with the Baseline frame and resume Baseline execution.

What Baseline wants, IonMonkey executes

IonMonkey has multiple optimizations, such as Unreachable Code Elimination (UCE) and Dead Code Elimination (DCE). UCE removes then/else blocks which are never taken as the condition can be inferred. DCE removes instructions which are never used. These optimizations help IonMonkey to generate faster code, as there are fewer instructions to execute.

Baseline makes no assumptions about which part of the code needs to run. Its stack frames are always complete and correct. Thus, IonMonkey cannot remove a MIR Instruction if there is a resume point which captures it. This also implies that a MIR Instruction has to be executed before all of the resume points that use it. As a consequence, any unused MIR Instruction, which is captured by a resume point, has to be executed by IonMonkey.

IonMonkey’s optimizations are limited by the expectations of Baseline. Any optimization done by IonMonkey should not be observable within Baseline. The following pieces of code illustrates the limitations added by Baseline:

function getCond() {
  console.log("getCond returns false");
  return false;
}

function maybeMul2(arg) {
  var x = 2 * arg;
  // Baseline expects "x" to be on the stack.

  var cond = getCond();
  // IonMonkey cannot resume before a call.

  if (cond) {
    return x;
  }
  return arg;
}

Once the call of “getCond()” has executed in IonMonkey, we cannot resume in Baseline before that call. If we did, Baseline would execute the call to “console.log” a second time. This implies that the resume point has to capture the MIR Instruction which computes “x”. Thus we have to compute the value of “x” before the call, even in IonMonkey.

IonMonkey can inline the function “getCond()”, determine that “cond” is always false, and eliminate the body of the if-statement as dead code. The optimized IonMonkey code therefore looks like this:

function maybeMul2(arg) {
  var x = 2 * arg; // expected by Baseline.

  // inlined code of getCond
  console.log("getCond returns false");

  return arg;
}

Still, we must compute “x” even though the optimized code clearly doesn’t use it — just in case we are forced to bail out after the call to console.log.

We want IonMonkey to remove that instruction computing “x”.

Recover Instructions

To work around Baseline expectations, we need to remove the instruction from IonMonkey code and move it to the bailout path. The problem is that we need to carry this information to the bailout function.

Currently, allocations are used to carry information about where the values are located. What we need is similar, we need a way to express an allocation which refers to the result of an instruction. The difference being that the instruction is not executed by IonMonkey but that it is executed before reconstructing the Baseline stack frame.

Resume points are listing all the MIR Instructions which are needed to reconstruct a stack frame. Even if we do not execute these instructions, we still want to have them listed in the resume points.

The solution implemented in IonMonkey adds a flag to every MIR instruction. This flag, named RecoveredOnBailout, is used to indicate that for the current instruction, which is still in the control flow graph, we won’t emit any JIT code. Instead, when we attach a snapshot to an instruction, we order and serialize all the instructions which are flagged as RecoveredOnBailout.

Now that instructions are ordered, we can index their results in a similar way as we do for stack offsets. This way, when we bailout, we reserve a vector which is large enough to contain the result of all instructions which are used during the bailout. The allocations are modified so that, in addition to the register, stack offset, and constants, we can refer to an index in this vector of instruction results.

Representation of a Snapshot with Recover Instructions

When an instruction fails, in addition to decoding the snapshot, the bailout process iterates over the list of instructions. Each instruction reads the values of the allocations that it needs, and stores its result in the reserved vector. Then, another allocation will refer to this result to fill the reconstructed frame.

Optimizing Away

The goal of recover instructions is to open a new class of optimizations where resume points are almost nonexistent.

Due to the resume points, we had to restrict our optimizations to optimizations which hoist instructions in the control flow graph, such as Global Value Numbering (GVN) and Loop Invariant Code Motion (LICM), but we could barely remove instructions or even sink them in the control flow graph.

With recover instructions, we should be able to remove instructions or move them closer to their uses. In the previous example, if we are unable to prove that the branch is dead, we can still move the computation of “x” to the only branch which uses it.

function maybeMul2(arg) {
  // no more overhead.

  var cond = getCond();
  // Baseline can recover "x = 2 * arg".

  if (cond) {
    var x = 2 * arg;
    return x;
  }
  return arg;
}

In the meantime, recover instructions are a good abstraction for improving our Dead Code Elimination (DCE), and implementing optimizations such as Escape Analysis. All of these optimizations allow IonMonkey to generate faster code by transforming the code to be even more different from what Baseline expects. Whenever a bailout occurs, recover instructions stand ready to put the world back in a Baseline-friendly state.

Contributors inside

In addition to improving our scope of optimizations, recover instructions are simple to implement. This project has provided a good trampoline for multiple contributors to join the project. Please thank and welcome the 12 new contributors who contributed their first patches to the JavaScript engine:

The monkeys in 2013

Hannes Verschore

46 responses

A monkey. That’s the default name a part in the JavaScript Engine of Mozilla Firefox gets. Even the full engine has its own monkey name, called Spidermonkey. 2013 has been a transformative year for the monkeys. New species have been born and others have gone extinct. I’ll give a small but incomplete overview into the developments that happened.

Before 2013 JaegerMonkey had established itself as the leader of the pack (i.e. the superior engine in Spidermonkey) and was the default JIT compiler in the engine. It was successfully introduced in Firefox 4.0 on March 22nd, 2011. Its original purpose was to augment the first JIT Monkey, TraceMonkey. Two years later it had kicked TraceMonkey out of the door and was absolute ruler in monkey land. Along the ride it had totally changed. A lot of optimizations had been added, the most important being Type Inference. Though there were also drawbacks. JaegerMonkey wasn’t really designed to host all those optimizations and it was becoming harder and harder to add new flashy things and easier and easier to add faults. JaegerMonkey had always been a worthy monkey but was starting to cripple under age.

Improvement of Firefox on the octane benchmark

Improvement of Firefox on the octane benchmark

The year 2013 was only eight days old and together with the release of Firefox 18, a new bad boy was in town, IonMonkey. It had received education from the elder monkeys, as well as from its competitors and inherited the good ideas, while trying to avoid the old mistakes. IonMonkey became a textbook compiler with regular optimization passes only adjusted to work in a JIT environment. I would recommend reading the blogpost of the release for more information about it. Simultaneously, JaegerMonkey was downgraded to a startup JIT to warm up scripts before IonMonkey took over responsibility.

But that wasn’t the only big change. After the release of IonMonkey in Firefox 18 the year 2013 saw the release of Firefox 19, 20, all the way to number 26. Also Firefox 27, 28 and (partly) 29 were developed in 2013. All those releases brought their own set of performance improvements:

Firefox 19 was the second release with IonMonkey enabled. Most work went into improving the new infrastructure of IonMonkey. Another notable improvement was updating Yarr (the engine that executes regular expressions imported from JSC) to the newest release.

Firefox 20 saw range analysis, one of the optimization passes of IonMonkey, refactored. It was improved and augmented with symbolic range analysis. Also this was the first release containing JavaScript self-hosting infrastructure that allows standard, builtin functions to be implemented in JavaScript instead of C++. These functions get the same treatment as normal functions, including JIT compilation. This helps a lot with removing the overhead from calling between C++ and JavaScript and even allows builtin JS functions to be inlined in the caller.

Firefox 21 is the first release where off-thread compilation for IonMonkey was enabled. This moves most of the compilation to a background thread, so that the main thread can happily continue executing JavaScript code.

Firefox 22 saw a big refactoring of how we inline and made it possible to inline a subset of callees at a polymorphic callsite, instead of everything or nothing. A new monkey was also welcomed, called OdinMonkey. OdinMonkey acts as an Ahead of Time compiler optimization pass that reuses most of IonMonkey, kicking in for specific scripts that have been declared to conform to the asm.js subset of JavaScript. OdinMonkey showed immediate progress on the Epic Citadel demo. More recently, Google added an asm.js workload to Octane 2.0 where OdinMonkey provides a nice boost.

Firefox 23 brought another first. The first compiler without a monkey name was released: the Baseline Compiler. It was designed from scratch to take over the role of JaegerMonkey. It is the proper startup JIT JaegerMonkey was forced to be when IonMonkey was released. No recompilations or invalidations in the Baseline Compiler: only saving type information and make it easy for IonMonkey to kick in. With this release IonMonkey was also allowed to kick in 10 times earlier. At this point, Type Inference was now only needed for IonMonkey. Consequently, major parts of Type Inference were moved and integrated directly into IonMonkey improving memory usage.

Firefox 24 added lazy bytecode generation. One of the first steps in JS execution is parsing the functions in a script and creating bytecode for them. (The whole engine consumes bytecodes instead of a raw JavaScript string.) With the use of big libraries, a lot of functions aren’t used and therefore creating bytecode for all these functions adds unnecessary overhead. Lazy bytecode generation allow us to wait until the first execution before parsing a function and avoids parsing functions that are never executed.

Firefox 25 to Firefox 28: No real big performance improvements that stand out. A lot of smaller changes under the hood have landed. Goal: polishing existing features or implementing small improvements. A lot of preparation work went into Exact Rooting. This is needed for more advanced garbage collection algorithms, like Generational GC. Also a lot of DOM improvements were added.

Firefox 29. Just before 2014 Off-thread MIR Construction landed. Now the whole compilation process in IonMonkey can be run off the main thread. No delays during execution due to compiling if you have two or more processors anymore.

Improvement of Firefox on the dromaeo benchmark

Improvement of Firefox on the dromaeo benchmark

All these things resulted in improved JavaScript speed. Our score on Octane v1.0 has increased considerably compared to the start of the year. We now are again competitive on the benchmark. Towards the end of the year, Octane v2.0 was released and we took a small hit, but we were very efficient in finding the opportunities to improve our engine and our score on Octane v2.0 has almost surpassed our Octane v1.0 score. Another example on how the speed of Spidermonkey has increased a lot is the score on the Web Browser Grand Prix on Tom’s Hardware. In those reports, Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Opera are tested on multiple benchmarks, including Browsermark, Peacekeeper, Dromaeo and a dozen others. During 2013, Firefox was in a steady second place behind Chrome. Unexpectedly, the hard work brought us to the first place on the Web Browser Grand Prix of June 30th.  Firefox 22 was crowned above Chrome and Opera Next. More importantly than all these benchmarks are the reports we get about overall improved JavaScript performance, which is very encouraging.

A new year starts and improving performance is never finished. In 2014 we will try to improve the JavaScript engine even more. The usual fixes and adding of fast paths continues, but also the higher-level work continues. One of the biggest changes we will welcome this year is the landing of Generational GC. This should bring big benefits in reducing the long GC pauses and improving heap usage. This has been an enormous task, but we are close to landing. Other expected boosts include improving DOM access even more, possibly a lightweight way to do chunked compilation in the form of loop compilation, different optimization levels for scripts with different hotness, adding a new optimization pass called escape analysis … and possibly much more.

A happy new year from the JavaScript team!

Efficient float32 arithmetic in JavaScript

Benjamin Bouvier

8 responses

There are several different ways to represent floating-point numbers in computers: most architectures now use the IEEE754 standards, representing double precision numbers with 64 bits (a.k.a double, or float64) and single precision numbers with 32 bits (a.k.a float32). As its name suggests, a float64 has more precision than a float32, so it’s generally advised to use it, unless you are in a performance-sensitive context. Using float32 has the following advantages:

  • Float32 operations often require less CPU cycles as they need less precision.
  • There is additional CPU overhead if the operands to a float64 operation are float32, since they must first be converted to float64. (This can be the case in code that uses Float32Array to store data, which is often true for JS code using WebGL, as well as Emscripten-compiled code where a float in C++ is stored as a float32 in memory but uses JavaScript float64 arithmetic.)
  • Float32 numbers take half the space, which can decrease the total memory used by the application and increase the speed of memory-bound computations.
  • Float32 specializations of math functions in several standard C libraries we’ve tested are way faster than their float64 equivalents.

In JavaScript, number values are defined to be float64 and all number arithmetic is defined to use float64 arithmetic. Now, one useful property of float64 arithmetic that JavaScript engines have taken advantage of for a long time is that, when a float64 is a small-enough integer, the result of a float64 operation is the same as the corresponding integer operation when there is no integer overflow. JavaScript engines take advantage of this by representing integer-valued numbers as raw integers and using integer arithmetic (and checking for overflow). In fact, there are at least 3 different integer representations in use that I know of: 31-bit integers, int32_t and uint32_t (see this post about value representation by Andy Wingo for more).

Given all this, a good question is: can we do a similar optimization for float32? Turns out, the answer is “sometimes” and, using the new Math.fround function in the upcoming ES6 spec, the programmer has a good way to control when.

When can we safely use float32 operations instead of float64 operations

There is an interesting commutative identity satisfied by some float64 and float32 operations, as stated by Samuel A. Figueroa in “When is double rounding innocuous?” (SIGNUM Newsl. 30, 3, July 1995, 21-26): as long as the original inputs are float32, you can either use float32 operations or float64 operations and obtain the same float32 result. More precisely, for op one of {+,-,*,/}, and op_f32 the float32 overload and op_f64 the float64 overload, and x,y float32 values, the following identity holds, expressed as C++ code:

  assert(op_f32(x,y) == (float) op_f64( (double)x, (double)y ));

The analogous unary identity also holds for sqrt and several other Math functions.

This property relies crucially on the casts before and after every single operation. For instance, if x = 1024, y = 0.0001, and z = 1024, (x+y)+z doesn’t have the same result when computed as two float32 additions as when computed as two float64 additions.

This identity provides the preconditions that allow a compiler to soundly use float32 instructions instead of float64 instructions. Indeed, gcc will take advantage of this identity and, for expressions of the form on the right of the equation, will generate float32 code corresponding to the expression on the left.

But when does JavaScript ever have a float32 value? In HTML5 (with WebGL and, thus, Typed Arrays), the answer is: when reading from or writing to a Float32Array. For example, take this piece of code:

  var f32 = new Float32Array(1000);
  for(var i = 0; i < 1000; ++i)
    f32[i] = f32[i] + 1;

The addition inside the loop exactly matches the identity above: we take a float32 value from f32, convert it to a float64, do a float64 addition, and cast the result back to a float32 to store in f32. (We can view the literal 1 as a float32 1 cast to a float64 1 since 1 is precisely representable by a float32.)

But what if we want to build more complicated expressions? Well, we could insert unnecessary Float32Array loads and stores between each subexpression so that every operation's operands were a load and the result was always stored to a Float32Array, but these additional loads and stores would make our code slower and the whole point is to be fast. Yes, a sufficiently smart compiler might be able to eliminate most of these loads/stores, but performance predictability is important so the less fragile we can make this optimization the better. Instead, we proposed a tiny builtin that was accepted into the upcoming ES6 language spec: Math.fround.

Math.fround

Math.fround is a new Math function proposed for the upcoming ES6 standard. This function rounds its input to the closest float32 value, returning this float32 value as a number. Thus, Math.fround is semantically equivalent to the polyfill:

  if (!Math.fround) {
    Math.fround = (function() {
      var temp = new Float32Array(1);
      return function fround(x) {
        temp[0] = +x;
        return temp[0];
      }
    })();
  }

Note that some browsers don't support Typed Arrays; for these, more complex polyfills are available. The good news is that Math.fround is already implemented both in SpiderMonkey (the JavaScript engine behind Firefox) and JavaScriptCore (the JavaScript engine behind Safari). Moreover, v8's team plans to add it as well, as states this issue.

As a result, the way to chain float32 operations is simply to wrap any temporary result in a call to Math.fround:

  var f32 = new Float32Array(1000);
  for(var i = 0; i < 999; ++i)
    f32[i] = Math.fround(f32[i] + f32[i+1]) + 1;

In addition to allowing the programmer to write faster code, this also allows JS compilers, like Emscripten to better compile float32 in the source language. For example, Emscripten currently compiles C++ float operations to JavaScript number operations. Technically, Emscripten could use Float32Array loads/stores after every operation to throw away the extra float64 precision, but this would be a big slowdown, so fidelity is sacrificed for performance. Although it's quite rare for this difference to break anything (if it does, the program is likely depending on unspecified behavior), we have seen it cause real bugs in the field and these are not fun to track down. With Math.fround, Emscripten would be able to be both more efficient and higher fidelity!

Float32 in IonMonkey

My internship project was to bring these optimizations to Firefox. The first step was to add general support for float32 operations in the IonMonkey JIT backend. Next, I added Math.fround as a general (unoptimized) builtin to the JavaScript engine. Finally, I added an optimization pass that recognizes Float32Array/Math.fround and uses their commutative properties to emit float32 operations when possible. These optimizations are enabled in Firefox 27 (which is currently in the Aurora release channel)

So, how does it perform? Microbenchmarks (in both C++ and JavaScript) show large speedups, up to 50%. But micro-benchmarks are often misleading, so I wrote the following more-realistic benchmarks to see what sort of speedups on float32-heavy computations we can expect to see in practice:

  • Matrix inversions: this benchmark creates a bunch of matrixes, inverts them and multiplies them back with the original, to be able to compare the precision loss when using float32 or float64. It uses an adapted version of gl-matrix, which is a framework used for real-world applications using WebGL matrixes. For the float32 version, only calls to Math.fround have been added.

  • Matrix graphics: this benchmarks also creates a bunch of matrixes and applies some operations that are frequently used in graphics: translation, rotation, scaling, etc. This one uses a lot of basic operations and more complex operations (like calls to Math.cos and Math.sin for the rotation). Thus, it shows great improvements when the float32 equivalent forms of these functions are faster. Once more, it uses the adapted version of gl-matrix

  • Exponential: this benchmark fills a big Float32Array with predictable values and then computes the exponential of each element by using the first elements of the exponential's power series. The main purpose of this benchmark is just to pound on addition and multiplication.

  • Fast Fourier Transform: this benchmark creates a fake sample buffer and then applies several steps of Fast Fourier Transform. It also consists of basic operations and some calls to Math.sqrt. The FFT code is taken from an existing library, dsp.js.

The following table shows results on several different devices, when run on the latest Firefox Nightly. The number indicates the obtained speedup from using code that has been optimized to use Math.fround to allow the float32 optimization described above (thus the higher, the better). The desktop machine used is a ThinkPad Lenovo W530 (Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-3820QM CPU @ 2.70GHz, 8 cores, 16 GB RAM). When a line indicates a phone or tablet device, the device runs the latest Firefox Nightly for Android version. Once you've read these results, you can try to run these benchmarks by yourself! (Don't forget to use Firefox 27 or greater!) You can see the benchmark source on github (on the gh-pages branch).

Device Matrix Inversions Matrix Graphics Exponential FFT
Desktop (x86) 33% 60% 30% 16%
Google Nexus 10 (ARM) 12% 38% 33% 25%
Google Nexus 4 (ARM) 42% 26% 38% 5%
Samsung Galaxy S3 (ARM) 38% 38% 24% 33%

Polyfilling Math.fround

What can we do before Math.fround is available and optimized in all JS engines? Instead of using a faithful polyfill like the one shown above, we can simply use the identity function:

  var fround = Math.fround || function(x) { return x }

This is what the above benchmarks use, and, as stated above, most code won't notice the difference.

What's nice is that all modern JS engines will usually inline small functions in their high-end JIT so this polyfill shouldn't penalize performance. We can see this to be the case when running the four benchmarks shown above in, e.g., Chrome Dev. However, we have seen some cases in larger codes where inlining is not performed (perhaps the max inlining depth was hit or the function wasn't compiling in the high-end JIT for some reason) and performance suffers with the polyfill. So, in the short term, it's definitely worth a try, but be sure to test.

Conclusion

The results are very encouraging. Since Math.fround is in the next ES6 standard, we are hopeful that other JS engines will choose to make the same optimizations. With the Web as the game platform, low-level optimizations like these are increasingly important and will allow the Web to get ever closer to native performance. Feel free to test these optimizations out in Firefox Nightly or Aurora and let us know about any bugs you find.

I would like to thank all those who participated in making this happen: Jon Coppeard and Douglas Crosher for implementing the ARM parts, Luke Wagner, Alon Zakai and Dave Herman for their proof-reading and feedback, and more generally everyone on the JavaScript team for their help and support.

Staring at the Sun: Dalvik vs. ASM.js vs. Native

Kannan Vijayan

22 responses

As many of you are probably already aware, Mozilla has recently gotten into the mobile OS space with Firefox OS. Firefox OS is built using web technologies like HTML, CSS, and of course Javascript. All Firefox OS apps are built on these technologies, including core platform apps.

Given that app logic in Firefox OS will be written in Javascript, one of the questions facing Mozilla’s Javascript engine (SpiderMonkey) is how it stacks up against other language platforms on mobile devices. To try to get some insight into that question, I spent a little time over the last two weeks conducting a small performance experiment.

the experiment

Starting with the SunSpider benchmark as a base, I ported a handful of programs from Javascript to both Java and C++, being as faithful as possible to the original logic. I compiled the Java version into an Android Dalvik app, and I compiled the C++ version with emscripten to produce asm.js code.

Then I measured the following times on a Nexus 4:

  1. Dalvik app, running directly on Android
  2. Asm.js code (compiled from C++), running on Mobile Firefox Nightly
  3. Native code (compiled from C++), running directly on Android (compiled using ndk-build V=1 TARGET_ARCH_ABI=armeabi-v7a)

I took the inverse of the running times (so that higher scores would be better), and scaled all results so that Dalvik had a score of 1 for each program.

I also looped the runs 10 to 1000 times (depending on the program) to give the optimizing engines an opportunity to compile the hot code. Typically, SunSpider programs take a fraction of a second to run. Longer runtimes make SunSpider mimic app execution conditions, since apps typically run from dozens of seconds to minutes at a time.

The ported programs were binary-trees, 3D-morph, partial-sums, fasta, spectral-norm, nsieve, and nbody. You can obtain the source code at:

http://github.com/kannanvijayan/benchdalvik

the disclaimer

I want to be very clear about this up-front: I don’t think SunSpider is a great benchmark for sophisticated performance analysis. It’s really much closer to a collection of micro-benchmarks that cover a limited baseline level of performance measurement.

I chose SunSpider for this experiment because it contains small benchmarks that are easy to hand port, and because there is a clear translation from the Javascript source to a comparable C++ or Java source. Comparing different language platforms is not an exact science. Even in these simple micro benches, it behooves us to properly analyze and evaluate the results.

the results

Disclaimers aside, you may be surprised at the results:

Benchmark Results

The graph above shows asm.js doing pretty well, rivaling or beating native on some benchnmarks (binary-trees). The numbers by themselves, however, aren’t as useful or as interesting as the reasons why. Let’s dissect the results from most interesting to least interesting.

the analysis

Binary Trees

The binary trees score is very surprising. Here, the asm.js version actually does significantly better than native. This result seems very counter-intuitive, but it may have a reasonable explanation.

Notice that binary-trees allocates a lot of objects. In C++, this causes many calls to malloc. When compiled to native code, the malloc implementation occasionally uses expensive system calls to allocate new memory from the system.

In asm.js, the compiled C++ is executed using a Javascript typed array as the “machine memory”. The machine memory is allocated once and then used for the entire program runtime. Calls to malloc from asm.js programs perform no syscalls. This may be the reason behind asm.js-compiled C++ doing better than native-compiled C++, but requires further investigation to confirm.

Another question is why Dalvik does so badly. This is the kind of thing Java should excel at: simple, fixed size class, lots of small allocations, etc. I don’t have a good answer to this question – this score actually genuinely surprised me, as I was expecting Dalvik to come out stronger than it did.

This is pure speculation, but I think Dalvik’s score may be a consequence of its tracing JIT. After speaking to people with tracing JIT experience, I learned that compiling recursion using tracing JITs can be very difficult. Given that binary trees spends most of its time in a few recursive functions, this might explain Dalvik’s result. If a reader has better insight into this score and what might be causing it, I would love your feedback.

Fasta

Note that the fasta program has been modified to move the makeCumulative operation out of the main loops and into the the setup code.

Asm.js and native C++ both come out far ahead of Dalvik, with native gaining a bit of an edge over asm.js. Let’s analyze what’s going on here.

It’s easy to see from the code that the program spends a LOT of time iterating across an associative array and accessing its values. In the C++/asm.js implementation, this is turned into an efficient iteration across a hash_map composed of inlined char keys and double values. In Java, this is an iteration across a java.util.HashMap, which stores heap-boxed Character and Double instances.

The Java hash table iteration incurs heavy overhead and indirection. The iteration traverses pointers to Map.Entry objects instead of directly iterating across fixed-size entries (as in C++), and it is forced to extract char and double values from heap-allocated Character and Double objects. Java collections are extremely powerful, but they tend to show their strengths more on large collections of more complex objects than on small collections of primitive values. The tiny lookup tables in fasta work against Java’s strengths.

The C++/asm.js version has a more efficient storage of these values, as well as a more efficient iteration across them. C++/asm.js also uses one-byte chars, as opposed to Java and Javascript’s two-byte chars, which means the C++/asm.js implementation generally touches less memory.

Breaking it down, the fasta benchmark’s main measurement is how fast the language can do lookups on small associative arrays. I believe Dalvik doesn’t do too well here because of Java peculiarities: collections not holding primitive values, and collection iteration having heavy overhead.

That said, it’s nice to see asm.js coming reasonably close behind native.

NSieve

In this benchmark, asm.js comes in about 3x slower than native, and slightly ahead of Dalvik.

This was an unexpected result – I had expected asm.js to be much closer to native speed. Alon Zakai (Mozilla researcher and author of emscripten, the tool that compiles C++ to asm.js) informs me that on desktop (x86) machines, the asm.js score is around 84% of the native score. This suggests that the problem lies in Spidermonkey’s ARM code-generation, and should be able to be improved upon.

3D Morph, Partial Sums, and Spectral Norm

I’m lumping these together because I feel that their scores all have basically the same explanation.

Native, asm.js, and Dalvik all have pretty similar scores, with native beating asm.js by a bit, and asm.js beating Dalvik by a slightly bigger bit. (Ignore the part where asm.js seems to come ahead of native on partial sums – I’m pretty sure that’s just measurement noise, and that the scores are actually just neck and neck).

The thing about these programs is that they’re all very double-precision-floating-point-heavy. These operations on an ARM cpu tend to be very expensive, and speed differences in other parts of the code would be underrepresented in the overall score.

The most surprising aspect of these results is not the asm.js vs native score, but the fact that Dalvik seems to lag behind about 20-30% from the asm.js scores.

NBody

In nbody, asm.js edges out Dalvik, but clocks in at about half the speed of the native code.

I have a guess about why asm.js is only half as fast as native here. The nbody code performs a lot of double-indirections: pulling a pointer out of an array, and then reading from memory at an offset from that pointer. Each of those reads can be implemented on ARM in a single instruction using the various addressing modes for the ARM LDR instruction.

For example, reading an object pointer from an array of pointers, and then reading a field within that object, would take two instructions:

LDR TargetReg, [ArrayReg + (IndexReg leftshift 2)]
LDR TargetReg, [TargetReg + OffsetOfField]

(Above, ArrayReg is a register holding a pointer to the array, IndexReg is a register holding the index within the array, and OffsetOfField is a constant value)

However, in asm.js, the “memory” reads are actually reads within a typed array, and “pointers” are just integer offsets within that array. Pointer dereferences in native code become array reads in asm.js code, and these reads must be bounds-checked as well. The equivalent read in asm.js would take five instructions:

LDR TargetReg, [ArrayReg + (IndexReg leftshift 2)]
CMP TargetReg, MemoryLength
BGE bounds-check-failure-address
LDR TargetReg, MemoryReg + TargetReg
LDR TargetReg, [TargetReg + OffsetOfField]

(Above, ArrayReg, IndexReg, and OffsetOfField are as before, and MemoryReg is a register holding a pointer to the base of the TypedArray used in asm.js to represent memory)

Basically, asm.js adds an extra level of indirection into the mix, making indirect memory reads more expensive. Since this benchmark relies heavily on performing many of these within its inner loops, I expect that this overhead weighs heavily.

Please keep in mind that the above reasoning is just an educated guess, and shouldn’t be taken as fact without further verification.

the takeaway

This experiment has definitely been interesting. There are a couple of takeaway conclusions I feel reasonably confident drawing from this:

1. Asm.js is reasonably competitive with native C++ code on ARM. Even discarding the one score where asm.js did better, it executes at around 70% of the speed of native C++ code. These results suggest that apps with high performance needs can use asm.js as the target of choice for critical hot-path code, achieving near native performance.

2. Asm.js competes very well on mobile performance compared to Dalvik. Even throwing out the benchmarks that are highly favourable to asm.js (binary-trees and fasta), there seems to be a consistent 10-50% speedup over comparable Dalvik code.

the loose ends

The astute reader may at this point be wondering what happened to the plain Javascript scores. Did regular Javascript do so badly that I ignored them? Is there something fishy going on here?

To be frank, I didn’t include the regular Javascript scores in the results because regular Javascript did far too well, and I felt that including those scores would actually confuse the analysis instead of help it.

The somewhat sad fact is that SunSpider scores have been “benchmarketed” beyond reason. All Javascript engines, including SpiderMonkey, use optimizations like transcendental math caches (a cache for operations such as sine, cosine, tangent, etc.) to improve their SunSpider scores. These SunSpider-specific optimizations, ironically, make SunSpider a poor benchmark for talking about plain Javascript performance.

If you really want to see how plain Javascript scores alongside the rest, click the following link:

http://blog.mozilla.org/javascript/files/2013/08/Dalvik-vs-ASM-vs-Native-vs-JS.png

the errata

HackerNews reader justinsb pointed out a bug in my C++ and Java code for spectral norm (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=6174204). Programs have been re-built and the relevant numbers re-generated. The chart in the main post has been updated. The old chart is available here:

https://blog.mozilla.org/javascript/files/2013/08/Dalvik-vs-ASM-vs-Native.png

Clawing Our Way Back To Precision

Steve Fink

6 responses

JavaScript Memory Usage

Web pages and applications these days are complex and memory-hungry things. A JavaScript VM has to handle megabytes and often gigabytes of objects being created and, sometime later, forgotten. It is critically important for performance to manage memory effectively, by reusing space that is no longer needed rather than requesting more from the OS, and avoiding wasted gaps between the objects that are in use.

This article describes the internal details of what the SpiderMonkey engine is doing in order to move from a conservative mark-and-sweep collector to a compacting generational collector. By doing so, we hope to improve performance by reducing paging and fragmentation, improving cache locality, and shaving off some allocation overhead.

Conservative Garbage Collection

Since June of 2010, Spidermonkey has used a conservative garbage collector for memory management. When memory is getting tight, or any of various other heuristics say it’s time, we stop and run a garbage collection (GC) pass to find any unneeded objects so that we can free them and release their space for other uses. To do this, we need to identify all of the live objects (so then everything left over is garbage.) The JSAPI (SpiderMonkey’s JavaScript engine API) provides a mechanism for declaring a limited set of objects are live. Those objects, and anything reachable from those objects, must not be discarded during a garbage collection (GC). However, it is common for other objects to be live yet not reachable from the JSAPI-specified set — for example, a newly-created object that will be inserted into another object as a property, but is still in a local variable when a GC is triggered. The conservative collector scans the CPU registers and stack for anything that looks like a pointer to the heap managed by the garbage collector (GC). Anything found is marked as being live and added to the preexisting set of known-live pointers using a fairly standard incremental mark-and-sweep collection.

Conservative garbage collection is great. It costs nothing to the main program — the “mutator”1 in GC-speak — and makes for very clean and efficient pointer handling in the embedding API. An embedder can store pointers to objects managed by the Spidermonkey garbage collector (called “GC things“) in local variables or pass them through parameters and everything will be just fine.

Consider, for example, the following code using SpiderMonkey’s C++ API :

  JSObject *obj1 = JS_NewObject(cx);
  JSObject *obj2 = JS_NewObject(cx);
  JS_DefineProperty(obj2, "myprop", obj1);

In the absence of conservative scanning, this would be a serious error: if the second call to JS_NewObject() happens to trigger a collection, then how is the collector to know that obj1 is still needed? It only appears on the stack (or perhaps in a register), and is not reachable from anywhere else. Thus, obj1 would appear to be dead and would get recycled. The JS_SetProperty() call would then operate on an invalid object, and the bad guys would use this to take over your computer and force it to work as a slave in a global password-breaking collective. With conservative scanning, the garbage collector will see obj1 sitting on the stack (or in a register), and prevent it from being swept away with the real trash.

Exact Rooting

The alternative to conservative scanning is called “exact rooting”, where the coder is responsible for registering all live pointers with the garbage collector. An example would look like this:

  JSObject *obj1 = JS_NewObject(cx);
  JS_AddObjectRoot(cx, obj1);
  JSObject *obj2 = JS_NewObject(cx);
  JS_DefineProperty(obj2, "myprop", obj1);
  JS_RemoveObjectRoot(cx, obj1);

This, to put it mildly, is a big pain. It’s annoying and error-prone — notice that forgetting to remove a root (e.g. during error handling) is a memory leak. Forgetting to add a root may lead to using invalid memory, and is often exploitable. Language implementations with automatic memory management often start out using exact rooting. At some point, all the careful rooting code gets to be so painful to maintain that a conservative scanner is introduced. The embedding API gets dramatically simpler, everyone cheers and breathes a sigh of relief, and work moves on (at a quicker pace!)

Sadly, conservative collection has a fatal flaw: GC things cannot move. If something moved, you would need to update all pointers to that thing — but the conservative scanner can only tell you what might be a pointer, not what definitely is a pointer. Your program might be using an integer whose value happens to look like a pointer to a GC thing that is being moved, and updating that “pointer” will corrupt the value. Or you might have a string whose ASCII or UTF8 encoded values happen to look like a pointer, and updating that pointer will rewrite the string into a devastating personal insult.

So why do we care? Well, being able to move objects is a prerequisite for many advanced memory management facilities such as compacting and generational garbage collection. These techniques can produce dramatic improvements in collection pause times, allocation performance, and memory usage. SpiderMonkey would really like to be able to make use of these techniques. Unfortunately, after years of working with a conservative collector, we have accumulated a large body of code both inside SpiderMonkey and in the Gecko embedding that assumes a conservative scanner: pointers to GC things are littered all over the stack, tucked away in foreign data structures (i.e., data structures not managed by the GC), used as keys in hashtables, tagged with metadata in their lower bits, etc.

Handle API for Exact Rooting

Over a year ago, the SpiderMonkey team began an effort to claw our way back to an exact rooting scheme. The basic approach is to add a layer of indirection to all GC thing pointer uses: rather than passing around direct pointers to movable GC things, we pass around pointers to GC thing pointers (“double pointers”, as in JSObject**). These Handles, implemented with a C++ Handle<T> template type, introduce a small cost to accesses since we now have to dereference twice to get to the actual data rather than once. But it also means that we can update the GC thing pointers at will, and all subsequent accesses will go to the right place automatically.

In addition, we added a “Rooted<T>” template that uses C++ RAII to automatically register GC thing pointers on the stack with the garbage collector upon creation^n. By depending on LIFO (stack-like) ordering, we can implement this with only a few store instructions per local variable definition. A Rooted pointer is really just a regular pointer sitting on the stack, except it will be registered with the garbage collector when its scope is entered and unregistered when its scope terminates. Using Rooted, the equivalent of the code at the top would look like:

  Rooted<JSObject*> obj1(cx, JS_NewObject(cx));
  Rooted<JSObject*> obj2(cx, JS_NewObject(cx));
  JS_DefineProperty(obj2, "myprop", obj1);

Is it as clean as the original? No. But that’s the cost of doing exact rooting in a language like C++. And it really isn’t bad, at least most of the time. To complete the example, note that a Rooted<T> can be automatically converted to a Handle<T>. So now let’s consider

  bool somefunc(JSContext *cx, JSObject *obj) {
    JSObject *obj2 = JS_NewObject(cx);
    return JS_GetFlavor(cx, obj) == JS_GetFlavor(cx, obj2);
  }

(The JS_GetFlavor function is fictional.) This function is completely unsafe with a moving GC and would need to be changed to

  bool somefunc(JSContext *cx, Handle<JSObject*> obj) {
    Rooted<JSObject*> obj2(cx, JS_NewObject(cx));
    return JS_GetFlavor(cx, obj) == JS_GetFlavor(cx, obj2);
  }

Now ‘obj’ here is a double pointer, pointing to some Rooted<JSObject*> value. If JS_NewObject happens to GC and change the address of *obj, then the final line will still work fine because JS_GetFlavor takes the Handle<JSObject*> and passes it through, and within JS_GetFlavor it will do a double-dereference to retrieve the object’s “flavor” (whatever that might mean) from its new location.

One added wrinkle to keep in mind with moving GC is that you must register every GC thing pointer with the garbage collector subsystem. With a non-moving collector, as long as you have at least one pointer to every live object, you’re good — the garbage collector won’t treat the object as garbage, so all of those pointers will remain valid. But with a moving collector, that’s not enough: if you have two pointers to a GC thing and only register one with the GC, then the GC will only update one of those pointers for you. The other pointer will continue to point to the old location, and Bad Things will happen.

For details of the stack rooting API, see js/public/RootingAPI.h. Also note that the JIT needs to handle moving GC pointers as well, and obviously cannot depend on the static type system. It manually keeps track of movable, collectible pointers and has a mechanism for either updating or recompiling code with “burned in” pointers.

Analyses and Progress

Static types

We initially started by setting up a C++ type hierarchy for GC pointers, so that any failure to root would be caught by the compiler. For example, changing functions to take Handle<JSObject*> will cause compilation to fail if any caller tries to pass in a raw (unrooted) JSObject*. Sadly, the type system is simply not expressive enough for this to be a complete solution, so we require additional tools.

Dynamic stack rooting analysis

One such tool is a dynamic analysis: at any point that might possibly GC, we can use the conservative stack scanning machinery to walk up the stack, find all pointers into the JS heap, and check whether each such pointer is properly rooted. If it is not, the conservative scanner mangles the pointer so that it points to an invalid memory location. It can’t just report a failure, because many stack locations contain stale data that is already dead at the time the GC is called (or was never live in the first place, perhaps because it was padding or only used in a different branch). If anything attempts to use the poisoned pointer, it will most likely crash.

The dynamic analysis has false positives — for example, when you store an integer on the stack that, when interpreted as a pointer, just happens to point into the JS heap — and false negatives, where incorrect code is never executed during our test suite so the analysis never finds it. It also isn’t very good for measuring progress towards the full exact rooting goal: each test crashes or doesn’t, and a crash could be from any number of flaws. It’s also a
slow cycle for going through hazards one by one.

Static stack rooting analysis

For these reasons, we also have a static analysis2 to report all occurrences of unrooted pointers across function calls that could trigger a collection. These can be counted, grouped by file or type, and graphed over time. The static analysis still finds some false positives, e.g. when a function pointer is called (the analysis assumes that any such call may GC unless told otherwise.) It can also miss some hazards, resulting in false negatives, for example when a pointer to a GC pointer is passed around and accessed after a GC-ing function call. For that specific class of errors, the static analysis produces a secondary report of code where the address of an unrooted GC pointer flows into something that could GC. This analysis is more conservative than the other (i.e., it has more false positives; cases where it reports a problem that would not affect anything in practice) because it is easily possible for the pointed-to pointer to not really be live across a GC. For example, a simple GC pointer outparam where the initial value is never used could fit in this category:

  Value v;
  JS_GetSomething(cx, &v);
  if (...some use of v...) { ... }

The address of an unrooted GC thing v is being taken, and if JS_GetSomething triggers a GC, it appears that it could be modified and used after the JS_GetSomething call returns. Except that on entry to JS_GetSomething, v is uninitialized, so we’re probably safe. But not necessarily — if JS_GetSomething invokes GC twice, once after setting v through its pointer, then this really is a hazard. The poor static analysis, which takes into account very limited data flow, cannot know.

The static analysis gathers a variety of information that is independently useful to implementers, which we have exposed both as static files and through an IRC bot3. The bot watches for changes in the number of hazards to detect regressions, and also so we can cheer on improvements. You can ask it whether a given function might trigger a garbage collection, and if so, it will respond with a potential call chain from that function to GC. The bot also gives links to the detailed list of rooting hazards and descriptions of each.

Currently, only a small handful of reported hazards remain that are not known to be false positives. In fact, as of June 25, 2013 an exact-rooted build of the full desktop browser (with the conservative scanner disabled) passes all tests!

It is very rare for a language implementation to return to exact rooting after enjoying the convenience of a conservative garbage collector. It’s a lot of work, a lot of tricky code, and many infuriatingly difficult bugs to track down. (GC bugs are inordinately sensitive to their environment, timing, and how long it has been since you’ve washed your socks. They also manifest themselves as crashes far removed from the actual bug.)

Generational Garbage Collection

In parallel with the exact rooting effort, we4 began implementing a generational garbage collector (“GGC”) to take advantage of our new ability to move GC things around in memory. (GGC depends on exact rooting, but the work can proceed independently.) At a basic level, GGC divides the JS heap into separate regions. Most new objects are allocated into the nursery, and the majority of these objects will be garbage by the time the garbage collector is invoked5. Nursery objects that survive long enough are transferred into the tenured storage area. Garbage collections are categorized as “minor GCs”, where garbage is only swept out of the nursery, and “major GCs”, where you take a longer pause to scan for garbage throughout the heap. Most of the time, it is expected that a minor GC will free up enough memory for the mutator to continue on doing its work. The result is faster allocation, since most allocations just append to the nursery; less fragmentation, because most fragmentation is due to short-lived objects forming gaps between their longer-lived brethren; and reduced pause times and frequency, since the minor GCs are quicker and the major GCs are less common.

Current Status

GGC is currently implemented and capable of running the JS shell. Although we have just begun tuning it, it is visible in our collection of benchmarks on the GGC line at www.arewefastyet.com. At the present time, GGC gives a nice speedup on some individual benchmarks, and a substantial slowdown on others.

Write Barriers

The whole generational collection scheme depends on minor GCs being fast, which is accomplished by keeping track of all external pointers into the nursery. A minor GC only needs to scan through those pointers plus the pointers within the nursery itself in order to figure out what to keep, but in order to accomplish this, the external pointer set must be accurately maintained at all time.

The mutator maintains the set of external pointers by calling write barriers on any modification of a GC thing pointer in the heap. If there is an object o somewhere in the heap and the mutator sets a property on o to point to another GC thing, then the write barrier will check if that new pointer is a pointer into the nursery. If so, it records it in a store buffer. A minor GC scans through the store buffer to update its collection of pointers from outside the nursery to within it.

Write barriers are an additional implementation task required for GGC. We again use the C++ type system to enforce the barriers in most cases — see HeapPtr<T> for inside SpiderMonkey, Heap<T> for outside. Any writes to a Heap<T> will invoke the appropriate write barrier code. Unsurprisingly, many other cases are not so simply solved.

Barrier Verifier

We have a separate dynamic analysis to support the write barriers. It empties out the nursery with a minor GC to provide a clean slate, then runs the mutator for a while to populate the store buffers. Finally, it scans the entire tenured heap to find all pointers into the nursery, verifying that all such pointers are captured in the store buffer.

Remaining Tasks

While GGC already works in the shell, work remains before it can be used in the full browser. There are many places where a post write barrier is not straightforward, and we are manually fixing those. Fuzz tests are still finding bugs, so those need to be tracked down. Finally, we won’t turn this stuff on until it’s a net performance win, and we have just started to work through the various performance faults. The early results look promising.

Credits

Much of the foundational work was done by Brian Hackett, with Bill McCloskey helping with the integration with the existing GC code. The heavy lifting for the exact stack rooting was done by Terrence Cole and Jon Coppeard, assisted by Steve Fink and Nicholas Nethercote and a large group of JS and Gecko developers. Boris Zbarsky and David Zbarsky in particular did the bulk of the Gecko rooting work, with Tom Schuster and man of mystery Ms2ger pitching in for the SpiderMonkey and XPConnect rooting. Terrence did the core work on the generational collector, with Jon implementing much of the Gecko write barriers. Brian implemented the static rooting analysis, with Steve automating it and exposing its results. A special thanks to the official project masseuse, who… wait a minute. We don’t have a project masseuse! We’ve been cheated!

Footnotes

  1. From the standpoint of the garbage collector, the only purpose of the main program (you know, the one that does all the work) is to ask for new stuff to be allocated in the heap and to modify the pointers between those heap objects. As a result, it is referred to as the “mutator” in GC literature. (That said, the goal of a garbage collector is to pause the mutator as briefly and for as little time as possible.)
  2. Brian Hackett implemented the static analysis based on his sixgill framework. It operates as a GCC plugin that monitors all compilation and sends off the control flow graph to a server that records everything in a set of databases, from which a series of Javascript programs pull out the data and analyze it for rooting hazards.
  3. The bot is called “mrgiggles”, for no good reason, and currently only hangs out in #jsapi on irc.mozilla.org. /msg mrgiggles help for usage instructions.
  4. “We” in this case mostly means Terrence Cole, with guidance from Bill McCloskey.
  5. Referred to in the literature by the grim phrase “high infant mortality.” The idea that the bulk of objects in most common workloads die quickly is called the “generational hypothesis”.

The Baseline Compiler Has Landed

Kannan Vijayan

47 responses

This wednesday we landed the baseline compiler on Firefox nightly. After six months of work from start to finish, we are finally able to merge the fruits of our toils into the main release stream.

What Is The Baseline Compiler?

Baseline (no, there is no *Monkey codename for this one) is IonMonkey’s new warm-up compiler. It brings performance improvements in the short term, and opportunities for new performance improvements in the long term. It opens the door for discarding JaegerMonkey, which will enable us to make other changes that greatly reduce the memory usage of SpiderMonkey. It makes it easier and faster to implement first-tier optimizations for new language features, and to more easily enhance those into higher-tier optimizations in IonMonkey.

Our scores on the Kraken, Sunspider, and Octane benchmarks have improved by 5-10% on landing, and will continue to improve as we continue to leverage Baseline to make SpiderMonkey better. See the AreWeFastYet website. You can select regions on the graph (by clicking and dragging) to zoom in on them.

Another JIT? Why Another JIT?

Until now, Firefox has used two JITs: JaegerMonkey and IonMonkey. Jaeger is a general purpose JIT that is “pretty fast”, and Ion is a powerful optimizing JIT that’s “really fast”. Initially, hot code gets compiled with Jaeger, and then if it gets really hot, recompiled with Ion. This strategy lets us gradually optimize code, so that the really heavyweight compilation is used for the really hot code. However, the success of this strategy depends on striking a good balance between the time-spent-compiling at different tiers of compilation, and the the actual performance improvements delivered at each tier.

To make a long story short, we’re currently using JaegerMonkey as a stopgap baseline compiler for IonMonkey, and it was not designed for that job. Ion needs a baseline compiler designed with Ion in mind, and that’s what Baseline is.

The fuller explanation, as always, is more nuanced. I’ll go over that in three sections: the way it works in the current release, why that’s a problem, and how Baseline helps fix it.

The Current Reality

In a nutshell, here’s how current release Firefox approaches JIT compilation:

  1. All JavaScript functions start out executing in the interpreter. The interpreter is really slow, but it collects type information for use by the JITs.
  2. When a function gets somewhat hot, it gets compiled with JaegerMonkey. Jaeger uses the collected type information to optimize the generated jitcode.
  3. The function executes using the Jaeger jitcode. When it gets really hot, it is re-compiled with IonMonkey. IonMonkey’s compiler spends a lot more time than JaegerMonkey, generating really optimized jitcode.
  4. If type information for a function changes, then any existing JITcode (both Jaeger’s and Ion’s) is thrown away, the function returns to being interpreted, and we go through the whole JIT lifecycle again.

There are good reasons why SpiderMonkey’s JIT compilation strategy is structured this way.

You see, Ion takes a really long time to compile, because to generate extremely optimized jitcode, it applied lots of heavyweight optimization techniques. This meant that if we Ion-compiled functions too early, type information was more likely to change after compilation, and Ion code would get invalidated a lot. This would cause the engine to waste a whole lot of time on compiles that would be discarded. However, if waited too long to compile, then we would spend way too much time interpreting a function before compiling it.

JaegerMonkey’s JIT compiler is not nearly as time consuming as IonMonkey’s JIT compiler. Jaeger uses collected type information to optimize codegeneration, but it doesn’t spend nearly as much time as Ion in optimizing its generated code. It generates “pretty good” jitcode, but does it way faster than Ion.

So Jaeger was stuck in between the interpreter and Ion, and performance improved because the really hot code would still get Ion-compiled and be really fast, and the somewhat-hot code would get compiled with Jaeger (and recompiled often as type-info changed, but that was OK because Jaeger was faster at compiling).

This approach ensured that SpiderMonkey spent as little time as possible in the interpreter, where performance goes to die, while still gaining the benefits of Ion’s codegeneration for really hot JavaScript code. So all is well, right?

No. No it is not.

The Problems

The above approach, while a great initial compromise, still posed several significant issues:

  1. Neither JaegerMonkey nor IonMonkey could collect type information, and they generated jitcode that relied on type information. They would run for as long as the type information associated with the jitcode was stable. If that changed, the jitcode would be invalidated, and execution would go back to the interpreter to collect more type information.
  2. Jaeger and Ion’s calling conventions were different. Jaeger used the heap-allocated interpreter stack directly, whereas Ion used the (much faster) native C stack. This made calls between Jaeger and Ion code very expensive.
  3. The type information collected by the interpreter was limited in certain ways. The existing Type-Inference (TI) system captured some kinds of type information very well (e.g. the types of values you could expect to see from a property read at a given location in the code), but other kinds of information very poorly (e.g. the shapes of the objects that that the property was being retreived from). This limited the kinds of optimizations Ion could do.
  4. The TI infrastructure required (and still requires) a lot of extra memory to persistently track type analysis information. Brian Hackett, who originally designed and implemented TI, figured he could greatly reduce that memory overhead for Ion, but it would be much more time consuming to do for Jaeger.
  5. A lot of web-code doesn’t run hot enough for even the Jaeger compilation phase to kick in. Jaeger took less time than Ion to compile, but it was still expensive, and the resulting code could always be invalidated by type information changes. Because of this, the threshold for Jaeger compilation was still set pretty high, and a lot of non-hot code still ran in the interpreter. For example, SpiderMonkey lagged on the SunSpider benchmark largely because of this issue.
  6. Jaeger is just really complex and hard to work with.

The Solution

The Baseline compiler was designed to address these shortcomings. Like the interpreter, Baseline jitcode feeds information to the existing TI engine, while additionally collecting even more information by using inline cache (IC) chains. The IC chains that Baseline jitcode creates as it runs can be inspected by Ion and used to better optimize Ion jitcode. Baseline jitcode never becomes invalid, and never requires recompilation. It tracks and reacts to dynamic changes, adding new stubs to its IC chains as necessary. Baseline’s native compilation and optimized IC stubs also allows it to run 10x-100x faster than the interpreter. Baseline also follows Ion’s calling conventions, and uses the C stack instead of the interpreter stack. Finally, the design of the baseline compiler is much simpler than either JaegerMonkey or IonMonkey, and it shares a lot of common code with IonMonkey (e.g. the assembler, jitcode containers, linkers, trampolines, etc.). It’s also really easy to extend Baseline to collect new type information, or to optimize for new cases.

In effect, Baseline offers a better compromise between the interpreter and a JIT. Like the interpreter, it’s stable and resilient in the face of dynamic code, collects type information to feed to higher-tier JITs, and is easy to update to handle new features. But as a JIT, it optimizes for common cases, offering an order of magnitude speed up over the interpreter.

Where Do We Go From Here?

There are a handful of significant, major changes that Baseline will enable, and are things to watch for in the upcoming year:

  • Significant memory savings by reducing type-inference memory.
  • Performance improvements due to changes in type-inference enabling better optimization of inlined functions.
  • Further integration of IonMonkey and Baseline, leading to better performance for highly polymorphic object-manipulating code.
  • Better optimization of high-level features like getters/setters, proxies, and generators

Also, to remark on recent happenings… given the recent flurry of news surrounding asm.js and OdinMonkey, there have been concerns raised (by important voices) about high-level JavaScript becoming a lesser citizen of the optimization landscape. I hope that in some small way, this landing and ongoing work will serve as a convincing reminder that the JS team cares and will continue to care about making high-level, highly-dynamic JavaScript as fast as we can.

Acknowledgements

Baseline was developed by Jan De Mooij and myself, with significant contributions by Tom Schuster and Brian Hackett. Development was greatly helped by our awesome fuzz testers Christian Holler and Gary Kwong.

And of course it must be noted Baseline by itself would not serve a purpose. The fantastic work done by the IonMonkey team, and the rest of the JS team provides a reason for Baseline’s existence.