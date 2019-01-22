Open Policy & Advocacy

Mozilla's official blog on open Internet policy initiatives and developments
Brussels Mozilla Mornings – Disinformation and online advertising: an unhealthy relationship?

Owen Bennett

On the morning of 19 February, Mozilla will host the second of our Mozilla Mornings series – regular breakfast meetings where we bring together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments. This session will be devoted to disinformation and online advertising.

Our expert panel will seek to unpack the relation between the two and explore policy solutions to ensure a healthy online advertising ecosystem.

Speakers

MEP Marietje Schaake, ALDE MEP
Clara Hanot, EU Disinfo Lab
Raegan MacDonald, Mozilla

Moderated by Brian Maguire, EURACTIV

 Logistical information

19 February 2019
08:30-10:00
Sliversquare Europe, Square de Meeûs 35

