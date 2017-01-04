January’s Featured Add-ons

Pick of the Month: Tile Tabs

by DW-dev

Display open tabs in a tile layout—arrange them however you like.

“Possibly the most amazing plugin ever. For a portrait monitor this is a must have. I split my social media pages so I can see them all at once, and split my two email accounts so I can see them at once.”

by Johann Hoffman

A simple search function helps you find the perfect emoji for any occasion.

“Works exactly as it says. Very simple interface and easy to use.”

Nominate your favorite add-ons

Featured add-ons are selected by a community board made up of add-on developers, users, and fans. Board members change every six months. Here’s further information on AMO’s featured content policies.

If you’d like to nominate an add-on for featuring, please send it to amo-featured@mozilla.org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!