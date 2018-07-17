The New Thunderbird Add-ons Site is Now Live

As we announced last week, SeaMonkey and Thunderbird add-ons will now reside on https://addons.thunderbird.net. Add-ons for Firefox and Firefox for Android will remain on https://addons.mozilla.org (AMO). We wanted to let you know that the split is now done and the new site is live.

If you run into any issues on the new site, you can file them here. For AMO, use this link instead. We’ve also set up an FAQ on the Mozilla Wiki explaining the reasons behind this move and providing some guidance for people looking for help on it.