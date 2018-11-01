November’s Featured Extensions

Scott DeVaney

Firefox Logo on blue background

Pick of the Month: Undo Close Tab

by Manuel Reimer
Access recently closed tabs by right-clicking the icon in your toolbar.

“The extension does exactly what is stated: it restores tabs, and not just the last one closed, but up to 25 recent tabs.”

Featured: Lilo

by Lilo
Help fund social and environmental causes by simply using Lilo search.

“Very positive. This engine allows us to help in a concrete way without any effort or money.”

Featured: SoundFixer

by unrelenting.technology
Adjust the gain and pan levels for almost any audio you encounter on the web.

“Wonderful – so many videos I like are so low I can’t hear them at all. This really, really works! Yay!”

If you’d like to nominate an extension for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!

