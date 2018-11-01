November’s Featured Extensions

Pick of the Month: Undo Close Tab

by Manuel Reimer

Access recently closed tabs by right-clicking the icon in your toolbar.

“The extension does exactly what is stated: it restores tabs, and not just the last one closed, but up to 25 recent tabs.”

by Lilo

Help fund social and environmental causes by simply using Lilo search.

“Very positive. This engine allows us to help in a concrete way without any effort or money.”

by unrelenting.technology

Adjust the gain and pan levels for almost any audio you encounter on the web.

“Wonderful – so many videos I like are so low I can’t hear them at all. This really, really works! Yay!”

