New add-on badges

A few weeks ago, we announced the pilot of a new Promoted Add-ons program. This new program aims to expand the number of add-ons we can review and verify as compliant with our add-on policies in exchange for a fee from participating developers.

We have recently finished selecting the participants for the pilot, which will run until the end of November 2020. When these extensions successfully complete the review process, they will receive a new badge on their listing page on addons.mozilla.org (AMO) and in the Firefox Add-ons Manager (about:addons).

We also introduced the “By Firefox” badge to indicate add-ons that are built by Mozilla. These add-ons also undergo manual review, and we are currently in the process of rolling them out.

Recommended extensions will continue to use the existing Recommended badge in the same locations.

We hope these badges make it easy to identify which extensions are regularly reviewed by Mozilla’s staff. As a reminder, all extensions that are not regularly reviewed by Mozilla display the following caution label on their AMO listing page:

If you’re interested in installing a non-badged extension, we encourage you to first read these security assessment tips.