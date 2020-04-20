Firefox browser privacy features explained

As we’re all online more these days, the Firefox browser privacy features have never been more important. For instance, as you’re hopping through different sites searching for pantry recipes or immunity boosters, Enhanced Tracking Protection is blocking third-party trackers from collecting that data and serving you ads that are eerily on the nose. Or, when you’re researching the difference between cold, flu and seasonal allergy symptoms, private browsing mode will automatically erase your private browsing history (because your symptoms are your business).

The best thing about these browser privacy features is that they’re not mutually exclusive. You can opt to use them all and level-up your online safety as much as you want.

Here’s a quick guide to four Firefox privacy features you can access, and how they protect you when you’re online:

And if you’re on Facebook more and more to connect with the communities you love in real life, you can limit the amount of data they’re getting from you with the Facebook Container extension. You’ll be in good company — over two million people already have!