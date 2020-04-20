Firefox browser privacy features explained

As we’re all online more these days, the Firefox browser privacy features have never been more important. For instance, as you’re hopping through different sites searching for pantry recipes or immunity boosters, Enhanced Tracking Protection is blocking third-party trackers from collecting that data and serving you ads that are eerily on the nose. Or, when you’re researching the difference between cold, flu and seasonal allergy symptoms, private browsing mode will automatically erase your private browsing history (because your symptoms are your business).
The best thing about these browser privacy features is that they’re not mutually exclusive. You can opt to use them all and level-up your online safety as much as you want.
Here’s a quick guide to four Firefox privacy features you can access, and how they protect you when you’re online:
|
Enhanced Tracking Protection
|
Ad Blocker Extensions
|
Private Browsing Mode
|
Facebook Container
|
What is it?
|An invisible shield that blocks several types of trackers. Makes it harder for third parties to track you around the web.
|Third party extensions that stop ads from showing up on pages you visit. May impact the way publishers support journalists.
|A protected browsing experience that doesn’t remember your history or logins. Also, Firefox is one of the only browsers that blocks third party trackers by default in private mode.
|A browser extension that makes it harder for Facebook to track you on the web.
|
You might use it to…
|Prevents many third party trackers from following you from site to site.
|Block the noisy, blinking ads on your favorite websites.
|Automatically forgets search history you’d like to keep private.
|Prevent Facebook (and Instagram) from tracking you around the web.
|
On/Off in browser
|Automatically on
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
What to know
|Nothing more required. Just open Firefox and enjoy extra protection!
|Might not block all ads.
|Doesn’t make you anonymous online.
|Doesn’t block ads on Facebook. More questions answered
|
Get more info
|Enhanced Tracking Protection in:
|Ad Blocker Roundup
|Private Browsing – Use Firefox without saving history
|More about Facebook Container
|
Where to get it
|Built into Firefox
|Download and install extensions
|Built into Firefox
Open your Firefox File menu, and select New Private Window
|Download and install extension
And if you’re on Facebook more and more to connect with the communities you love in real life, you can limit the amount of data they’re getting from you with the Facebook Container extension. You’ll be in good company — over two million people already have!