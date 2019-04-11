Firefox Beta for Windows 10 on Qualcomm Snapdragon Always Connected PCs Now Available

Whether it’s checking the weather forecast or movie times, you can always count on the web to give you the information you’re seeking. Your choice of operating system and computer shouldn’t change your online experience. As part of Mozilla’s mission, we built Firefox as a trusted user agent for people on the web and it’s one of the reasons why we’re always looking to work with companies to optimize Firefox Quantum for their devices.

Last December, we announced our collaboration with Qualcomm, to create an ARM64-native build of Firefox for Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 Always Connected PCs. Today, we’re excited to report its availability in our beta release channel, a channel aimed at developers or early tech adopters to test upcoming features before they’re released to consumers.

Today’s release builds on the performance work done for Firefox Quantum, which uses multiple processes as efficiently as possible. Working with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon compute platform, we’re able to push the multi-core paradigm one step further, offering octa-core CPUs. We’re also taking advantage of Rust’s fearless concurrency to intelligently divide browsing tasks across those cores to deliver a fast, personal, and convenient experience.

Snapdragon powered Always Connected PCs are ideal for the road warrior because they are thin, fanless, lightweight with a long battery life and lightening fast cellular connectivity, and built to seamlessly perform daily work tasks on-the-go. We’re no stranger to optimizing the Firefox browser for any device. From Fire TV to the new iPad, we’ve custom tailored Firefox browsers for a number of different devices, because it shouldn’t matter what device you use.

Test Drive Firefox’s ARM64 for Windows 10 on Snapdragon

Your feedback is valuable for us to fine-tune this experience for a future release. If you have an ARM64 device running Windows 10, you can help by reporting bugs or submitting crash reports or simply sharing feedback. If you have any questions about your experience you can visit here for assistance.

To try the ARM64-native build of Firefox on Windows beta version, you can download it here.