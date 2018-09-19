The future of online advertising – Mozilla panel discussion at ICDPPC

At the upcoming 40th International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, we’re convening a timely high-level panel discussion on the future of advertising in an open and sustainable internet ecosystem.

Event title: Online advertising is broken: Can ethics fix it?

Description:

There’s no doubt that advertising is the dominant business model online today – and it has allowed a plethora of platforms, services, and publishers to operate without direct payment from end users. However, there is clearly a crisis of trust among these end users, driving skepticism of advertising, annoyance, and a sharp increase in adoption of content blockers. Ad fraud, adtech centralization, and [bad] practices like cryptojacking and pervasive tracking have made the web a difficult – and even hostile – environment for users and publishers alike.

While advertising is not the only contributing factor, it is clear that the status quo is crumbling. This workshop will bring together stakeholders from across the online ecosystem to examine the role that ethics, policy, and legislation (including the GDPR) play in increasing online trust, improving end user experience, and bolstering sustainable economic models for the web.

Speakers:

Katharina Borchert, Chief Innovation Officer, Mozilla

Catherine Armitage, Head of Digital Policy, World Federation of Advertisers

David Gehring, Co-founder and CEO, Distributed Media Lab

Matt Rogerson, Head of Public Policy, the Guardian

Moderator: Raegan MacDonald, Head of EU Public Policy, Mozilla

Logistics:

Tuesday 23 October 2018, 16:15-17:30

The Hotel, Boulevard de Waterloo 38, 1000 Bruxelles

Register here.