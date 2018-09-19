Lessons from Carpenter – Mozilla panel discussion at ICDPPC

The US Supreme Court recently released a landmark ruling in Carpenter vs. United States, which held that law enforcement authorities must secure a warrant in order to access citizens’ cell-site location data. At the upcoming 40th Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, we’re hosting a panel discussion to unpack what Carpenter means in a globalised world.

Event blurb:

The Court’s judgement in Carpenter rested on the understanding that communications metadata can reveal sensitive information about individuals, and that citizens had a reasonable expectation of privacy with respect to that metadata.

This panel discussion will seek to unpack what Carpenter says about users’ expectations of privacy in the fully-connected world. It will make this assessment through both a legal and ethical lens, and compare the notion of expectation of privacy in Carpenter to other jurisdictions where data protection legislation is currently debated. Finally, the panel will examine the types of metadata implicated by the Carpenter ruling; how sensitive is that data and what legal standards should be applied given that sensitivity.

Speakers:

Pam Dixon, Founder and Executive Director, World Privacy Forum

Malavika Jayaram, Executive Director, Digital Asia Hub

Marshall Erwin, Director Trust & Security, Mozilla Corporation

European Commission, TBC

Moderator: Owen Bennett, Mozilla

Logistics:

Thursday 25 October, 14:30-15:50

The Stanhope Hotel, Rue du Commerce 9, 1000 Brussels, Belgium

