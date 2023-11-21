Global Privacy Control Empowers Individuals to Limit Privacy-Invasive Tracking

Global Privacy Control (GPC) is a proposed standard by PrivacyCG that aims to make privacy more accessible to everyone. Available now in Firefox version 120 and soon to be featured in Firefox for Android version 122, a new setting (in Preferences → Privacy & Security) has been introduced that allows users to enable GPC. With this opt-in feature, Firefox, on behalf of our users, can signal to websites to not sell or share user data with third parties.

Mozilla has long invested in technologies to protect the privacy of Firefox users and is a founding member of the GPC standards effort. In 2021, Mozilla took initiative to begin experimenting with implementing Global Privacy Control in Firefox Nightly. Since then, we’ve made a commitment to provide Firefox users with the means to refuse targeted advertising by providing a simpler and more accessible means of signaling privacy preferences to businesses or websites.

Firefox users can now easily enable GPC preferences directly within the privacy & security section in their Firefox settings – expressing user privacy preferences to websites is now as simple as checking off a box! In addition, we’ve also ensured that GPC is enabled in private browsing mode by default.

Enable Global Privacy Control on Firefox with three easy steps:

In the Menu bar at the top of the screen, click Firefox and select Preferences. In the Privacy & Security panel, scroll down to ‘Website Privacy Preferences’ and click the ‘Tell websites not to sell or share my data option.’ Close the Settings page. Any changes you’ve made will automatically be saved.

Global Privacy Control is considered legally enforceable in some jurisdictions, such as California via the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA), and can indicate an opt-out of targeted advertising or elicit a general request to limit the sale or sharing of user personal data in that jurisdiction. We have previously advocated for legislation that would require websites in more jurisdictions to recognize universal opt-out signals as a valid objection to data collection or sharing.

Without GPC, users are forced to repeatedly re-communicate their objection to tracking, leading to consent fatigue even in jurisdictions where users do have basic rights around their data. Once collected, most people have no idea how data is stored, shared, or even sold. GPC aims to make it easier for people to express their privacy preferences and exercise their rights.