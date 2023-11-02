Mozilla Mornings: Big tech, big AI? Why keeping markets open matters

Mozilla Mornings in Brussels is back, debating AI competition and open systems

AI dominates global policy discussions, but there’s no consensus on how to act. A topic gaining prominence is how to maintain a competitive market where new players, small businesses, non-profits, and others can access innovative tools.

The significant costs of building advanced AI models can eventually lead to market consolidation. Alternatively, open-source advocates see open-source AI as a means to challenge the existing (or future) concentration of power to a small number of tech companies and a way to reduce the barriers to developing AI models.

Is this duality the only way forward, or the reality lie somewhere in the middle? Can policy intervention ensure markets remain open and competitive while allowing AI to reach its full potential?

To discuss these issues, we are delighted to announce that the following speakers will be participating in our panel discussion, moderated by Mark Scott, POLITICO’s Chief Technology Correspondent:

Cornelia Kutterer, Senior Researcher, MIAI, University of Grenoble Alpes

Max von Thun, Europe Director at Open Markets Institute

Connor Dunlop, Europe Policy Lead at Ada Lovelace Institute

Gabriele Mazzini, Team Leader for AI Act at European Commission (TBC)

MEP Marcel Kolaja (CZ, Greens/EFA) will be the keynote speaker, with opening remarks by Linda Griffin, VP Global Public Policy at Mozilla.

Date: Tuesday 28 November

Time: 08:30-10:30 CET

Location: Sofitel, Place Jourdan 1, Brussels, 1040

To register, click here.