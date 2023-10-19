The Revival We Need: The FCC Takes On Net Neutrality

Today, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) took an important step towards restoring net neutrality protections.

At Mozilla, we’ve long defended people’s access to the internet across the globe. Supporting the principle of net neutrality in the US has been a vital piece of this effort, from our lawsuit against the FCC to the call for FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel to reinstate net neutrality at the federal level, and our support for state level net neutrality laws.

Net neutrality prevents internet service providers (ISPs) from leveraging their market power to slow, block, or prioritize content, ensuring that people online can freely access ideas and services. At the heart of Mozilla’s work on this issue is our belief that the Internet should be a global public resource, open and accessible to all. People everywhere, not just in states or countries that have passed their own net neutrality laws, deserve to have the same control over their online experiences. This openness also enables competition on the web, innovation, and equal opportunity.

Today, the FCC kicked off a renewed effort by voting to begin a rulemaking process on “Safeguarding and Securing the Open Internet.” Next, the public will have an opportunity to weigh in the proposed rules.

Mozilla, alongside a large community of allies, applauds Chairwoman Rosenworcel and the FCC for taking this vital step, and asking some important questions in the NPRM. We’re eager to see the FCC’s effort advance. Restoring net neutrality is a key part of building a healthier internet that puts people first.