Work Gets Underway on a New Federal Privacy Proposal

At Mozilla, safeguarding privacy has been core to our mission for decades — we believe that individuals’ security and privacy on the Internet are fundamental and must not be treated as optional. We have long advocated for a federal privacy law to ensure consumers have control over their data and that companies are accountable for their privacy practices.

Earlier this month, House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA) unveiled a discussion draft of the American Privacy Rights Act of 2024 (APRA). The Act is a welcome bipartisan effort to create a unified privacy standard across the United States, with the promise of finally protecting the privacy of all Americans.

At Mozilla, we are committed to the principle of data minimization – a concept that’s fundamental in effective privacy legislation – and we are pleased to see it at the core of APRA. Data minimization means we conscientiously collect only the necessary data, ensure its protection, and provide clear and concise explanations about what data we collect and why. We are also happy to see additional strong language from the American Data Privacy and Protect Act (ADPPA) reflected in this new draft, including non-discrimination provisions and a universal opt-out mechanism (though we support clarification that ensures allowance of multiple mechanisms).

However, the APRA discussion draft has open questions that must be refined. These include how APRA handles protections for children, options for strengthening data brokers provisions even further (such as a centralized mechanism for opt-out rights), and key definitions that require clarity around advertising. We look forward to engaging with policymakers as the process advances.

Achieving meaningful reform in the U.S. is long overdue. In an era where digital privacy concerns are on the rise, it’s essential to establish clear and enforceable privacy rights for all Americans. Mozilla stands ready to contribute to the dialogue on APRA and collaborate toward achieving comprehensive privacy reform. Together, we can prioritize the interests of individuals and cultivate trust in the digital ecosystem.