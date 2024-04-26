Net Neutrality is Back!

Yesterday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 3-2 to reinstate net neutrality rules and protect consumers online. We applaud this decision to keep the internet open and accessible to all, and reverse the 2018 roll-back of net neutrality protections. Alongside our many partners and allies, Mozilla has been a long time proponent of net neutrality across the world and in U.S. states, and mobilized hundreds of thousands of people over the years.

The new FCC order reclassifies broadband internet as a “telecommunications service” and prevents ISPs from blocking, throttling, or paid prioritization of traffic. This action restores meaningful and enforceable FCC oversight and protection on the internet, and unlocks innovation, competition, and free expression online.

You can read Mozilla’s submission to the FCC on the proposed Safeguarding and Securing the Open Internet rules in December 2023 here and additional reply comments in January 2024 here.

Net neutrality and openness are essential parts of how we experience the internet, and as illustrated during the COVID pandemic, can offer important protections – so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that such a majority of Americans support it. Yesterday’s decision reaffirms the internet is and should remain a public resource, where companies cannot abuse their market power to the detriment of consumers, and where actors large and small operate on a level playing field.

Earlier this month, Mozilla participated in a roundtable discussion with experts and allies hosted by Chairwoman Rosenworcel at the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The event location highlighted the importance of net neutrality, as the site where Verizon throttled firefighters’ internet speeds in the midst of fighting a raging wildfire. You can watch the full press conference below, and read coverage of the event here.

We thank the FCC for protecting these vital net neutrality safeguards, and we look forward to seeing the details of the final order when released.