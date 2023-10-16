Mozilla Meetups – Code to Conduct in AI: Open Source, Privacy, and More

Register Below!

The AI wave has generated excitement but also debate, as policymakers across the globe grapple with tough policy questions. We’re collectively wondering: How do we approach regulation in the US? How do we get the right safeguards in place when it comes to privacy and other harms? How do we treat open source? How do we create policies that enable a diverse AI landscape that works for everyone?

The event will feature a fireside chat, followed by an expert panel discussion. A happy hour with drinks and light fare will follow.

Date and time: Wednesday, November 15th – event starts @ 4:00PM promptly (doors @ 3:45pm)

Location: The Eaton Hotel, Wild Days – Rooftop, 1201 K St NW