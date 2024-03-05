Mozilla Mornings: Choice or Illusion? Tackling Harmful Design Practices

The first edition of Mozilla Mornings in 2024 will explore the impact of harmful design on consumers in the digital world and the role regulation can play in addressing such practices.

In the evolving digital landscape, deceptive and manipulative design practices, as well as aggressive personalisation and profiling pose significant threats to consumer welfare, potentially leading to financial loss, privacy breaches, and compromised security.

While existing EU regulations address some aspects of these issues, questions persist about their adequacy in combating harmful design patterns comprehensively. What additional measures are needed to ensure digital fairness for consumers and empower designers who want to act ethically?

To discuss these issues, we are delighted to announce that the following speakers will be participating in our panel discussion:

Egelyn Braun , Team Leader DG JUST, European Commission

, Team Leader DG JUST, European Commission Estelle Hary , Co-founder, Design Friction

, Co-founder, Design Friction Silvia de Conca , Amsterdam Law & Technology Institute, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

, Amsterdam Law & Technology Institute, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam Finn Myrstad, Digital Policy Director, Norwegian Consumer Council

The event will also feature a fireside chat with MEP Kim van Sparrentak from Greens/EFA.

Date: Wednesday 20th March 2024

Wednesday 20th March 2024 Location: L42, Rue de la Loi 42, 1000 Brussels

L42, Rue de la Loi 42, 1000 Brussels Time: 08:30 – 10:30 CET

To register, click here.