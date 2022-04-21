The FTC and DOJ merger guidelines review is an opportunity to reset competition enforcement in digital markets

As the internet becomes increasingly closed and centralized, consolidation and the opportunity for anti-competitive behavior rises. We are encouraged to see legislators and regulators in many jurisdictions exploring how to update consumer protection and competition policies. We look forward to working together to advance innovation, interoperability, and consumer choice.

Leveling the playing field so that any developer or company can offer innovative new products and people can shape their own online experiences has long been at the core of Mozilla’s vision and of our advocacy to policymakers. Today, we focus on the call for public comments on merger enforcement from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) – a key opportunity for us to highlight how existing barriers to competition and transparency in digital markets can be addressed in the context of merger rules.

Our submission focuses on the below key themes, viewed particularly through the lens of increasing competition in browsers and browser engines – technologies that are central to how consumers engage on the web.