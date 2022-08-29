Save the Date! The Long Road to Federal Privacy Protections: Are we there yet?

After decades of failed attempts and false starts, real privacy reform may finally be on the horizon. With bipartisan legislation pending in Congress and the FTC exploring a potential rulemaking, all signs point to a privacy-packed fall. But what does it mean to have multiple activities simultaneously in motion? And what does reform that truly protects privacy look like?

Come toast to the arrival of autumn and join us on Wednesday, September 21st for a discussion about the need for comprehensive privacy reform and whether the political landscape is ready to make it happen.

The event will feature a distinguished panel of experts including Mozilla’s Chief Security Officer, Marshall Erwin and moderated by Cristiano Lima of Washington Post.

Wednesday, September 21st @ 4:00PM

Wunder Garten

1101 First St. NE

Washington, DC 20002

Registration information to follow.