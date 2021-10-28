Implementing Global Privacy Control

We’ve taken initial steps in experimenting with the implementation of Global Privacy Control (GPC) in Firefox.

GPC is a mechanism for people to tell websites to respect their privacy rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and legislation in other jurisdictions.

At this moment, GPC is a prerelease feature available for experimental use in Firefox Nightly. Once turned on, it sends a signal to the websites users visit telling them that the user doesn’t want to be tracked and doesn’t want their data to be sold. GPC is getting traction both in California and in Colorado. Now that we expect websites to start honoring GPC, we want to start providing this option to Firefox users.

Mozilla was one of the early supporters of the CCPA and of the CPRA and, in 2020, we became one of the founding members of the Global Privacy Control. We endorsed this concept because it gives more control to people over their data online and sets a path for the enforcement of their privacy rights.

Here is how to turn Global Privacy Control on in Firefox Nightly:

1. Type about:config in the URL bar of your Firefox browser.

2. In the search box, type `globalprivacycontrol`.

3. Toggle `privacy.globalprivacycontrol.enabled` to true.

4. Toggle `privacy.globalprivacycontrol.functionality.enabled` to true.

5. You’re all set!

To make sure GPC is turned on in Firefox Nightly, visit https://globalprivacycontrol.org/. The website will flag if the GPC signal has been detected.