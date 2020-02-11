Mozilla Mornings on the EU Digital Services Act: Making responsibly a reality

On 3 March, Mozilla will host the next installment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular breakfast series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.

In 2020 Mozilla Mornings is adopting a thematic focus, starting with a three-part series on the upcoming Digital Services Act. This first event on 3 March will focus on how content regulation laws and norms are shifting from mere liability frameworks to more comprehensive responsibility ones, and our panelists will discuss how the DSA should fit within this trend.

Speakers

Prabhat Agarwal

Acting Head of Unit, E-Commerce and Platforms

European Commission, DG CNECT

Renew Europe Siada El-Ramly

Director-General, EDiMA Owen Bennett

EU Internet Policy Manager, Mozilla Moderated by Jennifer Baker

EU Tech Journalist

Logistical information

3 March, 2020

08:30-10:30

The Office cafe, Rue d’Arlon 80, Brussels 1040

