Mozilla Mornings on the EU Digital Services Act: Making responsibly a reality

Owen Bennett

On 3 March, Mozilla will host the next installment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular breakfast series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.

In 2020 Mozilla Mornings is adopting a thematic focus, starting with a three-part series on the upcoming Digital Services Act. This first event on 3 March will focus on how content regulation laws and norms are shifting from mere liability frameworks to more comprehensive responsibility ones, and our panelists will discuss how the DSA should fit within this trend.

Speakers
Prabhat Agarwal
Acting Head of Unit, E-Commerce and Platforms
Karen Melchior MEP
Renew Europe

Siada El-Ramly
Director-General, EDiMA

Owen Bennett
EU Internet Policy Manager, Mozilla

Moderated by Jennifer Baker
EU Tech Journalist

Logistical information
3 March, 2020
08:30-10:30
The Office cafe, Rue d’Arlon 80, Brussels 1040
Register your attendance here

