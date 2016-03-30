Firefox for iOS adds Security Features

We’re always working to make Firefox as great as possible on all platforms. Today, we’re adding features to Firefox for iOS to protect your security.

The Firefox Password Manager securely stores and autofills your usernames and passwords across sites you visit. Firefox for iOS now lets you add a 4-digit passcode to the Password Manager to keep your information more secure while helping you browse faster without slowing down to retype login details. With this feature, if your phone somehow ends up out of your hands, your passwords have an extra layer of protection.

On all iOS devices where Touch ID is currently available, you can quickly use your fingerprint to access saved logins.

As always, when you open the latest version of Firefox for iOS, you’ll see all the other updates we’ve added to make it great.

For more information: