Our Year in Review: How Firefox works for you

Before we close the year, we wanted to take a moment to reflect and look back on what we accomplished in 2022. This year continued to be a roller coaster ride of ups and downs, and we know how important it is to have something in life you can rely on. So, here at Firefox, we continued to focus on the features that mattered the most and meet you where you are at. If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s that Firefox will always deliver the best web experience wherever you are.

Firefox 2022’s top features working for you

Here’s a look at the features that helped you the most from the privacy features to the small but mighty features that help get you what you need.

Delivering privacy features for you

We know that what you do online is your business. So, we rolled out privacy features to make sure it stays that way.

We added a new shortcut button where you can pin Private Browsing to your Windows desktop and quickly go to Private Browsing mode whenever you want. We also added a modern look and feel with a new logo and updated it so Private Browsing mode now defaults to dark theme, making it easier to know when you are in Private Browsing mode. HTTPS-only mode on Firefox Android and Firefox Focus: Insecure connections are not only a risk to your online security, they also reveal the full content of the websites you are browsing to anyone who can monitor your internet traffic, including your ISP. When HTTPS-Only Mode is enabled, Firefox will favor secure connections to the web by default for every website you visit. You can read more about HTTPS here.

Features that surprise and delight

We had our share of surprises this year and in our quest to deliver the best online experience wherever you are, we released features that delighted us in how much of an impact it made in your life.

In 2019 we released Picture-in-Picture and it quickly became a favorite among users. Since its release we continued to improve it, first, by making it available across Windows, Mac and Linux, then making multiple Picture-in-Pictures (which coincidentally was a plus for sports enthusiasts and multi-tasking parents), and this year with subtitles and captions. Whether you’re hard-of-hearing, a multi-tasker or a multilingual user, we have you covered with Picture-in-Picture subtitles. To learn more visit here. Removing the clutter from your history and tabs on Firefox Android and iOS: For clutter-free history, we’ve organized it for you in an intuitive way. One of the ways we’ve done this is grouping by the original item, for example if you’re looking for shoes and you’ve looked at several models, you can find them grouped in one folder under your search term. We’ve also reduced the visual clutter in your history by removing duplicate sites.

Download the latest version of Firefox today and try these privacy-protecting, easy-to-use features for yourself.