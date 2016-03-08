Updates to Firefox Hello Beta

Firefox Hello Beta is a communication tool that lets you share tabs you’re browsing in Firefox with others and chat over video or text, free and without needing an account or login. Firefox Hello Beta in Windows, Mac and Linux helps you discuss and make decisions about anything online by sharing the website you’re browsing in your conversation. This makes it easier and faster to do things like to shop online together with friends, plan a vacation with the family or collaborate on work with a colleague.

When you click the Firefox Hello icon in Firefox and invite someone to your conversation, Hello will instantly share the tab you’re viewing with them when they join.

Firefox Hello on Windows, Mac and Linux is developed with our partner Telefónica and we’re always working on adding features, including the ability to pause sharing and more.

We hope you enjoy using the updated Firefox Hello Beta and we look forward to sharing more updates about new features we’re testing on our Future Releases Blog.

More information: