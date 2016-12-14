Add-ons Update – 2016/12

Jorge Villalobos

6 responses

Here’s the state of the add-ons world this month.

If you haven’t read Add-ons in 2017, I suggest that you do.  It lays out the high-level plan for add-ons next year.

The Review Queues

In the past month, 1,190 listed add-on submissions were reviewed:

  • 995 (84%) were reviewed in fewer than 5 days.
  • 45 (4%) were reviewed between 5 and 10 days.
  • 150 (13%) were reviewed after more than 10 days.

There are 475 listed add-ons awaiting review.

If you’re an add-on developer and are looking for contribution opportunities, please consider joining us. Add-on reviewers are critical for our success, and can earn cool gear for their work. Visit our wiki page for more information.

Compatibility

The compatibility blog post for Firefox 51 is up, and the bulk validation should be run soon. It was held up by some bugs that were recently resolved. The blog post for 52 will also be published very soon.

Multiprocess Firefox is now enabled for some users, and add-ons will be gradually phased in, so make sure you’ve tested your add-on and either use WebExtensions or set the multiprocess compatible flag in your add-on manifest.

As always, we recommend that you test your add-ons on Beta and Firefox Developer Edition to make sure that they continue to work correctly. End users can install the Add-on Compatibility Reporter to identify and report any add-ons that aren’t working anymore.

Recognition

We would like to thank Rob Wu, euleram, Douglas Cerna, buttercookie42, Merike Sell, thingdiputra, San Sayidul Akdam Augusta, Piotr Drąg, zombie, Srivatsav Gunisetty, and Shubheksha Jalan for their recent contributions to the add-ons world. You can read more about their work in our recognition page.

6 responses

Post a comment

  1. bmm6o wrote on :

    I’m curious about the high amount of variance in the review times you report. Doesn’t each submission spend about the same amount of time between when it’s submitted and when it’s assigned to a reviewer? In which case the difference would come down to how long it takes to actually evaluate the add-on. Or is it just that sometimes the queue moves faster than at other times?

    (I apologize as I’m sure you’ve answered this before, but I wasn’t able to find the answer elsewhere)

    Reply

    1. Jorge Villalobos wrote on :

      There are many variables involved. Reviewers are free to pick any add-on in the queues to review, since they have different levels of expertise and some reviews may take much more time than what they have available. Reviewer availability fluctuates over time, and some are more active than others. When the queues are longer (like now), this variability becomes even more evident, with some add-ons still getting very quick reviews while other wait for maybe weeks.

      Reply

  2. Khoko Mone wrote on :

    Thanks for support of my favourite things and support of my favourite things

    Reply

  3. Bernd wrote on :

    Last time we had to wait 3 months and with the current update we already have past 3 weeks already again. Will it take the same time again?

    Thx,
    Bernd
    https://alugha.com

    Reply

    1. Jorge Villalobos wrote on :

      While we’re currently not doing very well with the queues, I don’t expect it to take that long to get a review.

      Reply

  4. Herrpiluso wrote on :

    When Firefox will support RTSP ?
    Excuse my bad English

    Reply

Post Your Comment