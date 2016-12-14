Add-ons Update – 2016/12

Here’s the state of the add-ons world this month.

If you haven’t read Add-ons in 2017, I suggest that you do. It lays out the high-level plan for add-ons next year.

The Review Queues

In the past month, 1,190 listed add-on submissions were reviewed:

995 (84%) were reviewed in fewer than 5 days .

(84%) were reviewed in . 45 (4%) were reviewed between 5 and 10 days .

(4%) were reviewed . 150 (13%) were reviewed after more than 10 days.

There are 475 listed add-ons awaiting review.

If you’re an add-on developer and are looking for contribution opportunities, please consider joining us. Add-on reviewers are critical for our success, and can earn cool gear for their work. Visit our wiki page for more information.

Compatibility

The compatibility blog post for Firefox 51 is up, and the bulk validation should be run soon. It was held up by some bugs that were recently resolved. The blog post for 52 will also be published very soon.

Multiprocess Firefox is now enabled for some users, and add-ons will be gradually phased in, so make sure you’ve tested your add-on and either use WebExtensions or set the multiprocess compatible flag in your add-on manifest.

As always, we recommend that you test your add-ons on Beta and Firefox Developer Edition to make sure that they continue to work correctly. End users can install the Add-on Compatibility Reporter to identify and report any add-ons that aren’t working anymore.

Recognition

We would like to thank Rob Wu, euleram, Douglas Cerna, buttercookie42, Merike Sell, thingdiputra, San Sayidul Akdam Augusta, Piotr Drąg, zombie, Srivatsav Gunisetty, and Shubheksha Jalan for their recent contributions to the add-ons world. You can read more about their work in our recognition page.