December’s Featured Add-ons

Pick of the Month: Enhancer for YouTube

by Maxime RF
Watch YouTube on your own terms! Tons of customizable features, like ad blocking, auto-play setting, mouse-controlled volume, cinema mode, video looping, to name a few.

“All day long, I watch and create work-related YouTube videos. I think I’ve tried every video add-on. This is easily my favorite!”

Featured: New Tab Override

by Sören Hentzschel
Designate the page that appears every time you open a new tab.

“Simply the best, trouble-free, new tab option you’ll ever need.”

Nominate your favorite add-ons

Featured add-ons are selected by a community board made up of add-on developers, users, and fans. Board members change every six months. Here’s further information on AMO’s featured content policies.

If you’d like to nominate an add-on for featuring, please send it to amo-featured@mozilla.org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!

  1. Ch Zeeshan wrote on :

    Hello. I Need an add -on RightToClick
    by IKRG which has been removed by the author.
    Please upload add- on again

    Reply

  2. homanfarz wrote on :

    Thanks

    Reply

  3. Julio wrote on :

    I would like to nominate my plugin in order to appear in the monthly “featured addons” list since it actually works and the people is very interested on it.
    It also has good download rate in the first days after uploading it (258 dowloads in 3 days)
    https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/developers/addon/facebook-tagged-pics/
    Thanks

    Reply

    1. Scott DeVaney wrote on :

      Hey there, Julio. Your add-on doesn’t quite meet our featuring criteria (need a minimum of 2,000 users). Once you hit that milestone please feel free to submit for feature consideration by emailing us at amo-featured@mozilla.org. Good luck!

      Reply

  4. Andrew M wrote on :

    Hey Scott

    Enhancer for YouTube is already a featured addon. It is against the rules to feature exact addon from same developer.
    Enhancer for YouTube = https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/enhancer-for-youtube/
    YouTube Enhancer Plus = https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/youtube-enhancer-plus/

    Name is almost same for God’s sake. Does not Mozilla review its Featured addons?

    Remove Enhancer for YouTuve from featured list asap. Featuring exact addon from same developer twice is clear violation of equality and neutrality.

    Andrew

    Reply

  5. julien wrote on :

    Great addon add blocking for youtube is perfect!

    Reply

