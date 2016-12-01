December’s Featured Add-ons

Pick of the Month: Enhancer for YouTube

by Maxime RF

Watch YouTube on your own terms! Tons of customizable features, like ad blocking, auto-play setting, mouse-controlled volume, cinema mode, video looping, to name a few.

“All day long, I watch and create work-related YouTube videos. I think I’ve tried every video add-on. This is easily my favorite!”

by Sören Hentzschel

Designate the page that appears every time you open a new tab.

“Simply the best, trouble-free, new tab option you’ll ever need.”

