Become a Featured Themes Collection Curator

The Featured Themes collection is a great place to start if you’re looking for nice lightweight themes to personalize your Firefox. From kittens to foxes, winter snowscapes to sunny beaches, it is a continually rotating collection of high-quality themes in a variety of colors, images, and moods.

Currently, volunteer theme reviewers are invited to help curate this collection, but we’d like to open it to more community participation. We invite theme creators with a keen eye for design to apply to become featured themes curators. Over a six-month period, volunteer curators will join a small group of theme reviewers and staff members to add 3 – 5 themes each week to the collection and to remove any themes that have been featured for longer than two weeks.

To learn more about becoming a featured themes curator and what it entails please take a look at the wiki. If you would like to apply to become a curator, please email cneiman [at] mozilla [dot] com with a link to your AMO profile, a brief statement about why you would make a strong curator, and a link to a collection of at least five themes that you feel are feature-worthy.