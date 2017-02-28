Add-on Compatibility for Firefox 53

If you haven’t yet, please read our roadmap to Firefox 57. Firefox 53 is an important milestone, when we will stop accepting new legacy add-ons on AMO, will turn Multiprocess Firefox on by default, and will be restricting binary access from add-ons outside of the WebExtensions API.

Firefox 53 will be released on April 18th. Here’s the list of changes that went into this version that can affect add-on compatibility. There is more information available in Firefox 53 for Developers, so you should also give it a look.

General

Password Manager

The 3 following changes are related, and the main impact is that add-ons can no longer call findSlotByName("") to figure out if the master password is set. You can find an example on how to change this here.

XPCOM and Modules

WebExtensions

Encrypt record deletes. The storage.sync API hasn’t shipped yet, but it’s probably already in use by some pre-release users. This change causes old synced data to be lost.

Let me know in the comments if there’s anything missing or incorrect on these lists. If your add-on breaks on Firefox 53, I’d like to know.

The automatic compatibility validation and upgrade for add-ons on AMO will happen in a few weeks, so keep an eye on your email if you have an add-on listed on our site with its compatibility set to Firefox 52.