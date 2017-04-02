April’s Featured Add-ons

Pick of the Month: Bulk Media Downloader
by InBasic
Manage large media downloads—audio, images, and video—with this lightweight tool.
“Very useful.”
Featured: Desktop Messenger for Telegram™
by Elen Norphen
Put Telegram right in your toolbar.
“Easy to locate groups, delete messages, and know everything stays secures. Keep up the good work!!!.”
Featured: Google™ Keep
by Philip Tholus, Morni Colhker
Have a notepad with you at all times.
“We have this proxy security stuff at work, and I can’t connect to Google Keep at work. No extensions worked in Chrome, and only one extension worked with FireFox. This way firefox became my default browser. Thank you.”
Featured: Font Finder (revived)
by Andy Portmen
Instantly analyze any font you find on the internet. This is a great tool for designers and developers.
“With one click, an entire paragraph’s font family, color (both hex and RGB), spacing, transformation, and element details are shown. “
Nominate your favorite add-ons
Featured add-ons are selected by a community board made up of add-on developers, users, and fans. Board members change every six months. Here’s further information on AMO’s featured content policies.
If you’d like to nominate an add-on for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!
