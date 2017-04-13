Apply to Join the AMO Feature Board

Do you have an eye for awesome add-ons? Can you distinguish a decent ad blocker from a stellar one? Interested in making a huge impact for millions of Firefox users? If so, please consider applying to join AMO’s Feature Board

The board is comprised of a small group of community contributors who help select each month’s new featured add-ons. Every board serves for six months, then a new group of community curators take over. Now the time has come to assemble a new group of talented contributors.

Anyone from the add-ons community is welcome to apply: power users, theme designers, developers, and evangelists. Priority will be given to applicants who have not served on the board before, followed by those from previous boards, and finally from the outgoing board.

This page provides more information on the duties of a board member. To be considered, please email us at amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org and tell us how you’re involved with AMO and why you think you’d make a strong content curator. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 28, 2017 at 23:59 PDT. The new board will be announced shortly thereafter.

We look forward to hearing from you!