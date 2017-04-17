Add-ons Update – 2017/04

Here’s the state of the add-ons world this month.

The Road to Firefox 57 (recently updated) explains what developers should look forward to in regards to add-on compatibility for the rest of the year. Please give it a read if you haven’t already.

The Review Queues

In the past month, 1,209 listed add-on submissions were reviewed:

984 (81%) were reviewed in fewer than 5 days .

(81%) were reviewed in . 31 (3%) were reviewed between 5 and 10 days .

(3%) were reviewed . 194 (16%) were reviewed after more than 10 days.

There are 821 listed add-ons awaiting review.

If you’re an add-on developer and are looking for contribution opportunities, please consider joining us. Add-on reviewers are critical for our success, and can earn cool gear for their work. Visit our wiki page for more information.

Compatibility

The blog post for 53 is up and the bulk validation was run. Here’s the post for Firefox 54 and the bulk validation is pending.

Multiprocess Firefox is enabled for some users, and will be deployed for most users very soon. Make sure you’ve tested your add-on and either use WebExtensions or set the multiprocess compatible flag in your add-on manifest.

As always, we recommend that you test your add-ons on Beta to make sure that they continue to work correctly. You may also want to review the post about upcoming changes to the Developer Edition channel.

End users can install the Add-on Compatibility Reporter to identify and report any add-ons that aren’t working anymore.

Recognition

We would like to thank the following people for their recent contributions to the add-ons world:

bkzhang

Aayush Sanghavi

saintsebastian

Thomas Wisniewski

Michael Kohler

Martin Giger

Andre Garzia

jxpx777

wildsky

You can read more about their work in our recognition page.