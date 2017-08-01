August’s Featured Extensions

Pick of the Month: Grammarly

by Grammarly

It’s like having an expert proofreader with you at all times. Grammarly offers contextual spell checks (it understands the distinction between “there” and “their” unlike 98% of English-speaking humans) as well as grammar edits.

“As a student at a university, this is the perfect tool to correct all of my writing mistakes.”

by erosman

Enjoy a suite of tab related actions, like copy all URLs, close multiple tabs, tab duplication, and more.

“This literally saved my day. Especially someone like me who works as an administrator and moderator on multiple forums, this is a great tool.”

by DW-dev

Use full-page zoom, text-only zoom, fit-to-width feature, and other ways to focus in on Web pages.

“This is the best text zooming add-on you can find.”

by belav

Detects all images on any given page and presents a simple way to instantly download them.

“Very useful.”

by HTCom

Turn YouTube completely dark to enhance your viewing experience.

“Simple, effective, no unintentional side effects.”

by EPUBReader

Read ebook files right in your browser.

“Works flawlessly.”

by Alex

Automatically refresh tabs based on custom time intervals.

“This is the first auto reload/refresh Firefox extension that I’ve found that can be customized for each tab that I have.”

by TinEye

A new kind of reverse image searcher that uses image identification technology rather than keywords, metadata, or watermarks.

“If the image in question can’t be found, this finds it.”

by Diigo Inc.

Take full page or partial screen grabs. Annotate with text and graphics. Store and share files. This is a full-service screenshot tool.

“It gives you a lot of options to edit, email, print. You will not be sorry!”

