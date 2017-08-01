August’s Featured Extensions

Pick of the Month: Grammarly
by Grammarly
It’s like having an expert proofreader with you at all times. Grammarly offers contextual spell checks (it understands the distinction between “there” and “their” unlike 98% of English-speaking humans) as well as grammar edits.
“As a student at a university, this is the perfect tool to correct all of my writing mistakes.”
Featured: FoxyTab
by erosman
Enjoy a suite of tab related actions, like copy all URLs, close multiple tabs, tab duplication, and more.
“This literally saved my day. Especially someone like me who works as an administrator and moderator on multiple forums, this is a great tool.”
Featured: Zoom Page WE
by DW-dev
Use full-page zoom, text-only zoom, fit-to-width feature, and other ways to focus in on Web pages.
“This is the best text zooming add-on you can find.”
Featured: Save All Images
by belav
Detects all images on any given page and presents a simple way to instantly download them.
“Very useful.”
Featured: YouTube Dark Mode
by HTCom
Turn YouTube completely dark to enhance your viewing experience.
“Simple, effective, no unintentional side effects.”
Featured: EPUBReader
by EPUBReader
Read ebook files right in your browser.
“Works flawlessly.”
Featured: Tab Auto Refresh
by Alex
Automatically refresh tabs based on custom time intervals.
“This is the first auto reload/refresh Firefox extension that I’ve found that can be customized for each tab that I have.”
Featured: TinEye Reverse Image Search
by TinEye
A new kind of reverse image searcher that uses image identification technology rather than keywords, metadata, or watermarks.
“If the image in question can’t be found, this finds it.”
Featured: Awesome Screenshot Plus
by Diigo Inc.
Take full page or partial screen grabs. Annotate with text and graphics. Store and share files. This is a full-service screenshot tool.
“It gives you a lot of options to edit, email, print. You will not be sorry!”
Nominate your favorite add-ons
Featured add-ons are selected by a community board made up of add-on developers, users, and fans. Board members change every six months. Here’s further information on AMO’s featured content policies.
If you’d like to nominate an add-on for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!
