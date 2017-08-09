Friend of Add-ons: Santosh Viswanatham

Our newest Friend of Add-ons is Santosh Viswanatham! Santosh attended a regional event hosted by Mozilla Rep Srikar Ananthula in 2012 and has been an active leader in the community ever since. Having previously served as a Firefox Student Ambassador and Regional Ambassador Lead, he is currently a Tech Speaker and a member of the Mozilla Campus Clubs Advisory Committee, where he is helping develop an activity for building extensions for Firefox.

Santosh has brought his considerable enthusiasm for open source software to the add-ons community. Earlier this year, he served a six-month term as a member of the Featured Add-ons Advisory Board, where he helped nominate and select extensions to be featured on addons.mozilla.org each month. Additionally, Santosh hosted a hackathon in Hyderabad, India, where 100 developers spent the night creating more than 20 extensions.

When asked to describe his experience contributing to Mozilla, Santosh says:

“It has been a wonderful opportunity to work with like-minded incredible people. Contributing to Mozilla gave me an opportunity to explore myself and stretched my limits working around super cool technologies. I learnt tons of things about technology and communities, improved my skillset, received global exposure, and made friends for a lifetime by contributing to Mozilla.”

In his free time, Santosh enjoys dining out at roadside eateries, spend time with friends, and watch TV shows and movies.

Congratulations, Santosh, and thank you for all of contributions!

Are you a contributor to the add-ons community or know of someone who should be recognized? Please be sure to add them to our Recognition Wiki!