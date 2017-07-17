Add-ons at Mozilla All Hands San Francisco

Firefox add-on staff and contributors gathered at Mozilla’s recent All Hands meeting in San Francisco to spend time as a group focusing on our biggest priority this year: the Firefox 57 release in November.

During the course of the week, Mozillians could be found huddled together in various conference spaces discussing blocker issues, making plans, and hacking on code. Here’s a recap of the week and a glance at what we have in store for the second half of 2017.

Add-on Engineering

For most of the engineering team, the week was a chance to catch up on the backlog of bugs. (The full list of bugs closed during the week can be found here.)

We also had good conversations about altering HTTP Response in the webRequest API, performance problems with the blocklist on Firefox startup, and sketching out a roadmap for web-ext, the command line tool for extension development. We also had a chance to make progress on the browser.proxy API.

Improving addons.mozilla.org (AMO)

Having recently completed the redesign of AMO for Android, we’ve now turned our attention to refreshing the desktop version. Goals for the next few months include modernizing the homepage and making it easier to find great add-ons. Here’s a preview of the new look:

Another area of focus was migrating to Django 1.11. Most of the work on the Django upgrade involved replacing and removing incompatible libraries and customizations, and a lot of progress was made during the week.

Add-on Reviews

Review queue wait times have dramatically improved in the past few weeks, and we’re on track to deliver even more improvements in the next few months. During our week together, we also discussed ideas for improving the volunteer reviewer program and evolving it to stay relevant to the new WebExtensions model. We’ll be reaching out to the review team for feedback in the coming weeks.

Get Involved

Interested in contributing to the add-ons community? Check out our wiki to see a list of current opportunities.