Add-ons Update – 2017/07

Here’s the monthly update of the state of the add-ons world.

The Road to Firefox 57 explains what developers should look forward to in regards to add-on compatibility for the rest of the year. So please give it a read if you haven’t already.

The Review Queues

In the past month, our team reviewed 1,597 listed add-on submissions:

1294 in fewer than 5 days (54%).

in fewer than 5 days (54%). 110 between 5 and 10 days (8%).

between 5 and 10 days (8%). 193 after more than 10 days (38%).

301 listed add-ons are awaiting review.

If you’re an add-on developer and are looking for contribution opportunities, please consider joining us. Visit our wiki page for more information.

Compatibility Update

We published the blog post for 55 and the bulk validation has been run. Additionally, the compatibility post for 56 is coming up.

Make sure you’ve tested your add-ons and either use WebExtensions or set the multiprocess compatible flag in your manifest. As always, we recommend that you test your add-ons on Beta.

If you’re an add-ons user, you can install the Add-on Compatibility Reporter. It helps you identify and report any add-ons that aren’t working anymore.

Recognition

We would like to thank the following people for their recent contributions to the add-ons world:

Aayush Sanghavi

Santiago Paez

Markus Strange

umaarabdullah

Ahmed Hasan

Fiona E Jannat

saintsebastian

Atique Ahmed

Apoorva Pandey

Cesar Carruitero

J.P. Rivera

Trishul Goel

Santosh

Christophe Villeneuve

You can read more about their work in our recognition page.