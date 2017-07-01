July’s Featured Extensions

Pick of the Month: Privacy Badger

by EFF Technologists

Protects you from spying ads and invisible trackers.

“Works without any problems, causes no site loading issues, and is more trustworthy than other, similar programs.”

by AdBlock

Robust ad blocker that takes aim against all forms of ads—pop-ups, banners, pre-rolls, and more.

“Best ad blocker out there.”

by Disconnect

Another great privacy protecting extension, Disconnect blocks invisible trackers and helps speed up your Firefox experience.

“One of the most important browser add-ons out there. Thanks!”

by Dishita

Very simple to use YouTube downloader; and one of the few to offer 1080p full HD and 256kbps MP3 download capability.

“Brilliant for downloading MP3’s and MP4’s.”

