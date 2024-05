1000+ Firefox for Android extensions now available

The new open ecosystem of extensions on Firefox for Android launched in December with just over 400 extensions. Less than five months later we’ve surpassed 1,000 Firefox for Android extensions. That’s an impressive achievement by this developer community! It’s exciting to see so many developers embrace the opportunity to explore new creative possibilities for mobile browser customization.

If you’re a developer intrigued to learn more about building extensions on Firefox for Android, here’s a great place to get started. Or maybe you already have some feedback about missing API’s on Firefox for Android?

What are some of your favorite new Firefox for Android extensions? Drop some props in the comments below.