Pick of the Month: User-Agent Switcher (revived)

by Linder

Quickly and easily change your user-agent. There are 26 options to choose from, including iOS, Android, and most common desktop browsers.

“Very simple. Very good.”

by RayLo

Extremely simple yet powerful video and audio downloader.

“This is the last YouTube downloader you will try, there is no need to continue searching.”

by Kelvin_b

Mute all open tabs with a single click.

“I love that all my tabs are automatically muted, as I often click several videos at once.”

by Android Police

Adds helpful app browsing features like APKMirror, Android Police, and Appbrain to all Google Play store pages.

“Love it.”

Nominate your favorite add-ons

Featured add-ons are selected by a community board made up of add-on developers, users, and fans. Board members change every six months. Here’s further information on AMO’s featured content policies.

If you’d like to nominate an add-on for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!