Enter the Firefox Quantum Extensions Challenge

Firefox users love using extensions to personalize their browsing experience. Now, it’s easier than ever for developers with working knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, and CSS to create extensions for Firefox using the WebExtensions API. New and improved WebExtensions APIs land with each new Firefox release, giving developers the freedom to create new features and fine-tune their extensions.

You’re invited to use your skill, savvy, and creativity to create great new extensions for the Firefox Quantum Extensions Challenge. Between March 15 and April 15, 2018, use Firefox Developer Edition to create extensions that make full use of available WebExtensions APIs for one of the prize categories. (Legacy extensions that have been updated to WebExtensions APIs, or Chrome extensions that have been ported to Firefox on or after January 1, 2018, are also eligible for this challenge.)

A panel of judges will select three to four finalists in each category, and the community will be invited to vote for the winners. We’ll announce the winners with the release of Firefox 60 in May 2018. Winners in each category will receive an iPad Pro and promotion of their extensions to Firefox users. Runners-up will receive a $250 USD Amazon gift card.

Ready to get started? Visit the challenge site for more information (including the official rules) and download Firefox Developer Edition.

Winners will be notified by the end of April 2018 and will be announced with the release of Firefox 60 in May 2018.

Good luck!