Vote for the Winners of the Firefox Quantum Extensions Challenge

Thank you to everyone who submitted extensions to the Firefox Quantum Extensions Challenge!

Our judges reviewed more than 100 submissions and have selected the finalists for each prize category. Now, it’s time for the add-on community to vote for the winners. Use Firefox Beta or Firefox Developer Edition and take these extensions for a test drive (many of the APIs used are not yet available on Firefox 59, the current release), then vote for your favorites here. (And hey, if you really love an extension, maybe consider writing a review?)

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PDT on April 29, 2018. Winners will be announced on May 8, 2018.

Your finalists are…

Best Tab Manager/Tab Organizer

Best Dynamic Theme

Best Extension for Games & Entertainment

