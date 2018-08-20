Volunteer Add-on Reviewer Applications Open

Thousands of volunteers around the world contribute to Mozilla projects in a variety of capacities, and extension review is one of them. Reviewers check extensions submitted to addons.mozilla.org (AMO) for their safety, security, and adherence to Mozilla’s Add-on Policies.

Last year, we paused onboarding new volunteer extension reviewers while we updated the add-on policies and review processes to address changes introduced by the transition to the WebExtensions API and the new post-review process.

Now that the policies, processes and guidelines have been refreshed, we are re-opening applications for our volunteer reviewer program. If you are a skilled JavaScript developer, have experience developing browser extensions, and are interested in helping to keep the extension ecosystem safe and healthy, please consider contributing as a volunteer reviewer. You can learn more about the add-on reviewer program here.

If you are interested, please check out our wiki to learn how to apply. We will follow up with applicants shortly.