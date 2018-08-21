Timeline for disabling legacy add-ons on addons.mozilla.org

Caitlin Neiman

Mozilla will stop supporting Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR) 52, the final release that is compatible with legacy add-ons, on September 5, 2018.

As no supported versions of Firefox will be compatible with legacy add-ons after this date, we will start the process of disabling legacy add-on versions on addons.mozilla.org (AMO) in September. On September 6, 2018, submissions for new legacy add-on versions will be disabled.  All legacy add-on versions will be disabled in early October, 2018. Once this happens, users will no longer be able to find your extension on AMO.

After legacy add-ons are disabled, developers will still be able to port their extensions to the WebExtensions APIs. Once a new version is submitted to AMO, users who have installed the legacy version will automatically receive the update and the add-on’s listing will appear in the gallery.

For more information about porting legacy extensions to the WebExtensions API is available on MDN.  We encourage legacy add-on developers to visit our wiki for more information about upcoming development work and ways to get in touch with our team for help.

  1. zakius wrote on :

    “For more information about porting legacy extensions to the WebExtensions API is available on MDN. We encourage legacy add-on developers to visit our wiki for more information about upcoming development work and ways to get in touch with our team for help”
    sure, where exactly can I find information how to properly implement mouse gestures and keyboard hotkeys? working on each and every possible page, working on userchrome, aware of context (executing different action if performed over website area, different over sidebar, different over tab bar etc.)?
    and while we are at it: when can I find help in providing native user interface, using the same colors and shapes users know and feel confident with for interface elements?

