September’s featured extensions

Pick of the Month: Iridium for YouTube
by Particle
Play videos in a pop-out window, only see ads within subscribed channels, take video screenshots, and much more.
“Been using this for a couple of months and it’s the greatest YouTube extension ever. I have tried a lot of different ones and this one melts my heart.”
Featured: Private Bookmarks
by rharel
Password-protect your personal bookmarks.
“This capability was sorely needed, and is well done. Works as advertised, and is easy to use.”
Featured: Universal Bypass
by Tim “TimmyRS” Speckhals
Automatically skip annoying link shorteners.
“Wow you must try this extension.”
Featured: Copy PlainText
by erosman
Easily remove text formatting when saving to your clipboard.
“Works very well and is great for copying from browsers to HTML format emails, which often makes a complete mess of not only fonts but layout spacing as well.”
If you’d like to nominate an extension for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!
