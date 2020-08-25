Extensions in Firefox 80

Firefox 80 includes some minor improvements for developers using the downloads.download API:

option, the save dialog now shows a more specific file type filter appropriate for the file type being saved. Firefox now exposes internal errors in the Browser Console to aid debugging.

Special thanks goes to Harsh Arora and Dave for their contributions to the downloads API. This release was also made possible by a number of other folks from within Mozilla for diligent behind-the-scenes work to improve and maintain WebExtensions in Firefox.