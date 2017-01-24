Firefox 51 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 51, we are pleased to welcome the 47 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 42 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
c3.sazae3: 1296123
fiveNinePlusR: 1291830
habeebahma1: 1261313
ktakashi19980515: 1291061
longsleeper: 1293567
mgsudhanva: 1282910
p.panayiotou2: 1285745
rsurve: 1255843
skoji: 1295866, 1298571
Adam: 1288745, 1299143, 1299144
Akihiko Odaki: 1298565
Akshay CV: 1296182
Andrew Magdy: 1293000
Anthony Miyaguchi: 1277595
Arseny Malkov: 1295531
Bhuvnesh Maheshwari: 1299207
Calvin Lui: 1287594
Divyanshu Vishwakarma: 1292998
Dragoslav Mlakar: 1282289
Glenn Fernandes: 1022545, 1292542, 1296395, 1296945
Gregory Moore: 1298709
Hallvord R. M. Steen: 1291069
Hassan Ali: 1256929
Igor: 1197328, 1197331, 1289890, 1293384, 1296180
Jason Woofenden: 1008019
John Paul Adrian Glaubitz: 972945
Julian Chu: 1296748
Kacper Michajłow: 1297794
Kim Moir: 1277579, 1293730, 1296088
Ninad Bhat: 1301628
Paul Yang: 1286513
Pierre Bertet: 1224863
Piyush Sinha: 1274167
Prakhar Agrawal: 1298909
Pranaydeep Singh: 1293738
Saheda Reza: 1298016
Sumit Tiwari: 1290566, 1290698, 1292999, 1298512
Tanuja : 1285940
Udayan Baidya: 1297693
Wil Clouser: 1288178
Wladimir Palant: 918600, 1300735
Yuri Kazuna: 1291481
kashyap: 1290701
kevin: 1134307, 1140286, 1254867, 1273369, 1283704, 1301126
ou shinjo: 1266165, 1274484
sj: 1295080, 1295556
tuhina chatterjee: 1293002
yusukeTMJP: 1297000
