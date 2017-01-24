Firefox 51 new contributors

Josh Matthews

With the release of Firefox 51, we are pleased to welcome the 47 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 42 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

  • c3.sazae3: 1296123
  • fiveNinePlusR: 1291830
  • habeebahma1: 1261313
  • ktakashi19980515: 1291061
  • longsleeper: 1293567
  • mgsudhanva: 1282910
  • p.panayiotou2: 1285745
  • rsurve: 1255843
  • skoji: 1295866, 1298571
  • Adam: 1288745, 1299143, 1299144
  • Akihiko Odaki: 1298565
  • Akshay CV: 1296182
  • Andrew Magdy: 1293000
  • Anthony Miyaguchi: 1277595
  • Arseny Malkov: 1295531
  • Bhuvnesh Maheshwari: 1299207
  • Calvin Lui: 1287594
  • Divyanshu Vishwakarma: 1292998
  • Dragoslav Mlakar: 1282289
  • Glenn Fernandes: 1022545, 1292542, 1296395, 1296945
  • Gregory Moore: 1298709
  • Hallvord R. M. Steen: 1291069
  • Hassan Ali: 1256929
  • Igor: 1197328, 1197331, 1289890, 1293384, 1296180
  • Jason Woofenden: 1008019
  • John Paul Adrian Glaubitz: 972945
  • Julian Chu: 1296748
  • Kacper Michajłow: 1297794
  • Kim Moir: 1277579, 1293730, 1296088
  • Ninad Bhat: 1301628
  • Paul Yang: 1286513
  • Pierre Bertet: 1224863
  • Piyush Sinha: 1274167
  • Prakhar Agrawal: 1298909
  • Pranaydeep Singh: 1293738
  • Saheda Reza: 1298016
  • Sumit Tiwari: 1290566, 1290698, 1292999, 1298512
  • Tanuja : 1285940
  • Udayan Baidya: 1297693
  • Wil Clouser: 1288178
  • Wladimir Palant: 918600, 1300735
  • Yuri Kazuna: 1291481
  • kashyap: 1290701
  • kevin: 1134307, 1140286, 1254867, 1273369, 1283704, 1301126
  • ou shinjo: 1266165, 1274484
  • sj: 1295080, 1295556
  • tuhina chatterjee: 1293002
  • yusukeTMJP: 1297000

