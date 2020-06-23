Firefox 78 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 78, we are pleased to welcome the 34 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 28 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- adiabtaic28394: 1632345
- chris.cushman: 1629422
- keithamus: 1599415
- kel42: 1629424
- komalbharadiya: 1505500
- nikolaoutheod: 1622657
- shashvatshah9: 1629425
- Aaryan Dewan: 1621551
- Adam Vandolder: 1640188
- Aditi Dutta: 1636408
- Andra Esanu: 1631784
- Artem: 1609556
- Benjamin Beurdouche: 1615438, 1635047
- Benoit CHAUVET: 1626753
- Chanhee Cho: 1622656
- Daniel Lu: 1541511, 1637729
- David Burns: 1639230
- David Lawrence: 1637709
- Etienne Bruines: 1553849, 1635496, 1635806, 1637619, 1637621
- Harshil: 1628358
- Jan: 1633192
- Kushal Jain: 1633511
- Kyle Knaggs: 1636798
- Luka Zitnik: 1305344
- Luke Swiderski: 1576192
- Mikael Urankar: 1634852
- Nikita Kozhemiakin: 1523544
- Ria Agnes Jose: 1633696
- Roger: 1635932
- Tarik Eshaq: 1638440
- Tilden Windsor: 1334305, 1614477, 1629423, 1629604, 1640142
- Yue Zhang: 1630610
- carnould: 1638799, 1638830, 1638832
- kasung: 1626754
- sanketh: 1511941
