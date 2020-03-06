Firefox 74 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 74, we are pleased to welcome the 29 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 27 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- jpmohr: 1599731
- louiscontant: 1598447
- mforney: 1157850, 1611536, 1611565, 1612025
- sanchit.arora.2002: 1602048, 1605876
- tds803: 1613257
- Arno Renevier: 1608911
- Arnout Engelen: 1612667
- Ashu Ghildiyal: 1613858
- Asumu Takikawa: 1608772
- Brandon Kraft: 1609807
- Chris Henry: 1604970
- Elad Zelingher: 1566755
- Jon Bauman: 1611431, 1614097
- Khushal Sahni: 1604143
- Kousuke Takaki: 1542975, 1602088, 1613094
- Mahak: 1208906, 1603100
- Martin McNickle: 1349658, 1593772, 1611043, 1611044, 1611829
- Michael Wilson: 1605874
- Nicolò Ribaudo: 1607050
- Nikolai Lopin: 1484256
- Pranav pandey: 1517969, 1593607, 1604115
- Richard Matheson: 1102584
- Rob: 1604066, 1605263, 1608183
- Sakura Mochizuki: 1611040
- Samarjeet: 1612956
- Sawyer Bergeron: 1605755
- Stefan Hindli: 1611264
- Thomas Dolezal: 1611041, 1611733, 1612143, 1612146, 1612148
- Victoria Wang: 1606990
- naktinis: 1532722
