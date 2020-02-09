Firefox 73 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 73, we are pleased to welcome the 19 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 18 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

atul.ramkrishnan97: 1602401

dawiha79: 1600554

mohitsingh1930: 1601037

saihemanth9019: 1566521

Wendy: 1431214

Alexander Kuleshov: 1513775

Andres Ortega: 1591910

Ash Tiwari: 1603690

Edward Billington: 1579663

Elliot Matthew: 1597190

Jason Burton: 1598424

Kimberly Sereduck: 1603808

Ksenia Berezina: 1554913, 1554915

Lyuben Krastev: 1600555

Manish Giri: 1603696, 1604600, 1604606, 1605661, 1605662, 1605664

Tanner Davies: 1600552, 1601404

Thiago Arrais: 765651

Tobias Fella: 1605878

Tri: 1434405

Vlad Zahorodnii: 1497066