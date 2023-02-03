Meet us at FOSDEM 2023

Hello everyone,
It is that time of the year, and we are off to Brussels for FOSDEM 2023!
FOSDEM is a central appointment for the Open Source community.
This is the first year the conference will be back in person and Mozilla will be there, with a stand on the conference floor and many interesting talks in our DevRoom.
We are all looking forward to meet-up in person with developers and Open Source enthusiasts from all over Europe (and beyond).
The event will take place on the 4th and 5th of February, including more than 700 talks and 60 stands.
If you are there, come to say hi to our stand or watch the streaming of our talks on the FOSDEM website!
Many mozillians that are going to FOSDEM will also be in this Matrix Room, so feel free to join and ask any questions.
The Mozilla Stand
Our stand will be in building K level 2 and will be managed by many enthusiastic Mozillians. Come pick up a sticker and chat all that is Mozilla, including Firefox, MDN, Hubs, digital policy, and many other projects.
Mozilla DevRoom – UA2.220 (Guillissen)
The Mozilla DevRoom will take place on Saturday between 15:00 and 19:00. If you cannot make it, all the talks will be streamed during the event (click on the event link to find the streaming link).
15:00 – 15:30
Understanding the energy use of Firefox. With less power comes more sustainability – Florian Quèze
15:30 – 16:00
What’s new with the Firefox Profiler. Power tracks, UI improvements, importers – Nazım Can Altınova
16:00 – 16:30
Over a decade of anti-tracking work at Mozilla – Vincent Tunru
16:30 – 17:00
The Digital Services Act 101. What is it and why should you care – Claire Pershan
17:00 – 17:30
Cache The World. Adventures in A11Y Performance – Benjamin De Kosnik, Morgan Reschenberg
17:30 – 18:00
Firefox Profiler beyond the web. Using Firefox Profiler to view Java profiling data – Johannes Bechberger
18:00 – 18:30
Localize your open source project with Pontoon – Matjaž Horvat
18:30 – 19:00
The Road to Intl.MessageFormat – Eemeli Aro
Other Mozilla Talks
But that’s not all. There will also be other Mozilla-related talks around FOSDEM such as
- Teaching machines to handle bugs and test Firefox more efficiently – Marco Castelluccio
- Using the Firefox Profiler for web performance analysis. Capture a performance profile. Analyze it. Share it. Make the web faster – Julien Wajsberg
- Power profiling with the Firefox Profile – Florian Quèze
We look forward to seeing you all.
Community Programs Team
