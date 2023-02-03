Meet us at FOSDEM 2023

Hello everyone,

It is that time of the year, and we are off to Brussels for FOSDEM 2023!

FOSDEM is a central appointment for the Open Source community.

This is the first year the conference will be back in person and Mozilla will be there, with a stand on the conference floor and many interesting talks in our DevRoom.

We are all looking forward to meet-up in person with developers and Open Source enthusiasts from all over Europe (and beyond).

The event will take place on the 4th and 5th of February, including more than 700 talks and 60 stands.

If you are there, come to say hi to our stand or watch the streaming of our talks on the FOSDEM website!

Many mozillians that are going to FOSDEM will also be in this Matrix Room, so feel free to join and ask any questions.

The Mozilla Stand

Our stand will be in building K level 2 and will be managed by many enthusiastic Mozillians. Come pick up a sticker and chat all that is Mozilla, including Firefox, MDN, Hubs, digital policy, and many other projects.

Mozilla DevRoom – UA2.220 (Guillissen)

The Mozilla DevRoom will take place on Saturday between 15:00 and 19:00. If you cannot make it, all the talks will be streamed during the event (click on the event link to find the streaming link).

15:00 – 15:30

Understanding the energy use of Firefox. With less power comes more sustainability – Florian Quèze

15:30 – 16:00

What’s new with the Firefox Profiler. Power tracks, UI improvements, importers – Nazım Can Altınova

16:00 – 16:30

Over a decade of anti-tracking work at Mozilla – Vincent Tunru

16:30 – 17:00

The Digital Services Act 101. What is it and why should you care – Claire Pershan

17:00 – 17:30

Cache The World. Adventures in A11Y Performance – Benjamin De Kosnik, Morgan Reschenberg

17:30 – 18:00

Firefox Profiler beyond the web. Using Firefox Profiler to view Java profiling data – Johannes Bechberger

18:00 – 18:30

Localize your open source project with Pontoon – Matjaž Horvat

18:30 – 19:00

The Road to Intl.MessageFormat – Eemeli Aro

Other Mozilla Talks

But that’s not all. There will also be other Mozilla-related talks around FOSDEM such as

We look forward to seeing you all.

Community Programs Team