New Contributors In Firefox 86

With the release of Firefox 86, we are pleased to welcome many new friends of the Fox, developers who’ve contributed their first code changes to Firefox in version 86. 25 were brand new volunteers! Please join us in congratulating, thanking and welcoming all of these diligent and enthusiastic contributors, and take a look at their excellent work:

freyamehta99: 1611195

kaeyosthaeron: 1681897

mymindstorm: 1635344

nimroot: 1622681

pedrofonsecadev: 1681893

petcuandrei: 1650675

robbendebiene: 1679688

tupos9: 1684655

Abhishek Sharma: 1681890, 1685638

Amy Churchwell: 1570195, 1646128, 1665066

Anurag Akella: 1684641

Aryan Agal: 1627014, 1684689

Brenda M Lima: 1645071

CHAITANYA S JHA: 1684648

Deepali: 1684637

Falguni Islam: 1681888

Harsh Gupta: 1674675

João Vanzuita: 1656295

Klaus B.: 1687727

Manish Rajendran: 1604247

Nirmay Dhruv: 1677643, 1684638, 1684646, 1684647

Rahul: 1678298

Tif Tran: 1685134

Tom: 1680795

Tony Froman: 1678351

Vladimir Nikitin: 1674612

Zeid Zabaneh: 1590671

bfmags: 1681889, 1681894