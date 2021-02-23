about:community

News and notes from and for the Mozilla community.
Categories: Get Involved

New Contributors In Firefox 86

No responses yet

With the release of Firefox 86, we are pleased to welcome many new friends of the Fox, developers who’ve contributed their first code changes to Firefox in version 86. 25 were brand new volunteers! Please join us in congratulating, thanking and welcoming all of these diligent and enthusiastic contributors, and take a look at their excellent work:

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *