New Contributors In Firefox 86

With the release of Firefox 86, we are pleased to welcome many new friends of the Fox, developers who’ve contributed their first code changes to Firefox in version 86. 25 were brand new volunteers! Please join us in congratulating, thanking and welcoming all of these diligent and enthusiastic contributors, and take a look at their excellent work:
- freyamehta99: 1611195
- kaeyosthaeron: 1681897
- mymindstorm: 1635344
- nimroot: 1622681
- pedrofonsecadev: 1681893
- petcuandrei: 1650675
- robbendebiene: 1679688
- tupos9: 1684655
- Abhishek Sharma: 1681890, 1685638
- Amy Churchwell: 1570195, 1646128, 1665066
- Anurag Akella: 1684641
- Aryan Agal: 1627014, 1684689
- Brenda M Lima: 1645071
- CHAITANYA S JHA: 1684648
- Deepali: 1684637
- Falguni Islam: 1681888
- Harsh Gupta: 1674675
- João Vanzuita: 1656295
- Klaus B.: 1687727
- Manish Rajendran: 1604247
- Nirmay Dhruv: 1677643, 1684638, 1684646, 1684647
- Rahul: 1678298
- Tif Tran: 1685134
- Tom: 1680795
- Tony Froman: 1678351
- Vladimir Nikitin: 1674612
- Zeid Zabaneh: 1590671
- bfmags: 1681889, 1681894
